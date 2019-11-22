LEWISBURG — So you say there’s a chance?
After a 1-7 start to its season, and 1-2 mark in Patriot League action, the Bucknell Bison have ridden back-to-back league triumphs to find themselves in the discussion of a possible league championship.
The Bison (3-7 overall, 3-2 Patriot League) need some help, but with a victory against Fordham (3-8, 1-4) and losses by Holy Cross to Georgetown and Lafayette to Lehigh, the Bison could claim a share of the Patriot League crown.
“It feels like the Super Bowl,” said Bucknell junior linebacker Rick Mottram. “We’ve played a very hard schedule, but we played it with confidence.”
The Bison set the stage for Saturday’s 1:00 kickoff in the Bronx with a dramatic 14-point rally from a 17-6 deficit against Georgetown last weekend and a 20-10 defensive demolition of Lehigh two weeks prior.
“It’s great,” said Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini. “This is exactly where we wanted to be at the beginning of the year. This team has persevered. One of the first big speeches to the team was about perseverance. We’ve preached it from the beginning, and they didn’t give up.”
Fordham, in typical Fordham fashion, brings an athletic-and-explosive offense into Saturday’s matchup. Sophomore field general Tim DeMorat has piled up 2,446 yards passing and 19 touchdowns, and top rusher Zach Davis is 17 yards shy of 1,000 to go along with seven scores.
Fordham has scored 269 points, 104 more than the Bison, but yields an average of 34.5 points per game, including 80 points off of turnovers.
“Winning Saturday starts with the turnover margin,” Cecchini said. “We have to be the more disciplined football team. We need fewer penalties and penalty yards and have some things to clean up there. But we also have to hit big plays. Twenty points likely won’t be enough to win the game.”
The Bison boast 1,400-yard passer Logan Bitikofer, two 300-yard rushers in Chad Freshnock and Jared Cooper, and a bevy of receivers, paced by Dominic Lyles’ 528 yards.
Defensively, Bucknell is coming off of a four-turnover day against Georgetown. Gerrit Van Itallie recovered two fumbles, Gavin Pringle had a 55-yard fumble return for a touchdown, and Connor Romango picked off a Hoya pass. The Bison have forced five turnovers in their last two games.
“The defense as a whole is playing with a lot of confidence,” Cecchini said. “The defensive line is keeping the opponents’ OL from getting to the second level, and our linebackers are very opportunistic, whether with Simeon (Page) blitzing, Rick being productive with tackling and Gerrit’s big-play ability.”
Bucknell will need it all to come together one more time Saturday afternoon. If it does, having the chance to see the view from the top, even if it is shared, is exciting to think about, Mottram said.
“It would be awesome,” Mottram said. “To have the chance to possibly be on top and getting that done after starting out without the greatest record...it would be a tremendous boost for next year and also for recruiting.”