BETHLEHEM — Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored a game-high 20 points, and Lehigh took advantage of Bucknell's 1-for-13 shooting start to lead wire-to-wire for a 78-62 Patriot League victory Wednesday.
Alex Timmerman posted his second straight double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, but Bucknell could not overcome its tough start and dropped to 11-19 overall (4-13 Patriot). Jack Forrest scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, and Xander Rice added 16 points for the Bison, who close the regular season Saturday at home against Lafayette.
Lehigh (16-12, 11-6) had five players score in double figures, led by Whitney-Sidney. Keith Higgins Jr. tallied 15 points, Evan Taylor had 10, and the post duo of JT Tan and Dominic Parolin added 11 each.
The Mountain Hawks ran out to an early 12-2 advantage and led 36-23 at halftime, despite 10 points and seven rebounds from Timmerman.
The Bison got hot from distance in the second half, hitting six of their first nine 3-point attempts, including three in a row from Forrest. The last of those made it an eight-point game at 48-40 with 12:28 to play.
It was still just a 10-point game after Forrest’s fadeaway in the lane with 8:50 left, but back-to-back 3-point plays from Whitney-Sidney and Jalin Sinclair pumped Lehigh’s lead to 63-47. The Mountain Hawks led by at least 13 the rest of the way.
Bucknell shot 37.5 percent on the night, including a 7-for-20 mark from the 3-point arc. Lehigh finished at 54.4 percent, despite a 2-for-11 showing from deep. Both teams were good at the foul line, as Bucknell finished 7-for-8 and Lehigh 14-for-16.
Lehigh 78, Bucknell 62
Bucknell (11-19, 4-13) 62
Bijiek 2-2 0-0 5, Motta 0-4 0-0 0, Timmerman 8-17 3-4 19, Forrest 6-15 3-3 18, Rice 6-14 1-1 16, Edmonds 1-3 0-0 2, van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0, Adoh 0-4 0-0 0, Fulton 0-2 0-0 0, Williamson 1-1 0-0 2, Bascoe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 7-8 62.
Lehigh (16-12, 11-6) 78
Tan 4-5 3-4 11, Higgins 7-13 0-0 15, Knostman 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 5-11 0-0 10, Whitney-Sidney 7-11 5-5 20, Parolin 3-5 5-6 11, Sinclair 2-6 1-1 5, Fenton 1-2 0-0 2, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0, Momah 0-0 0-0 0, Saigal 0-0 0-0 0, Adiassa 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 0-0 0-0 0, Chebuhar 0-0 0-0 0, Conniff 1-1 0-0 2, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 14-16 78.
Halftime: Lehigh 36-23. 3-point goals: Bucknell 7-20 (Forrest 3-8, Rice 3-8, Bijiek 1-1, Adoh 0-1, Edmonds 0-1, Motta 0-1); Lehigh 2-11 (Higgins 1-3, Whitney-Sidney 1-3, Fenton 0-1, Knostman 0-1, Sinclair 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 32 (Timmerman 12), Lehigh 29 (Tan 6). Assists: Bucknell 9 (Edmonds 4), Lehigh 10 (Whitney-Sidney 4). Total fouls: Bucknell 14, Lehigh 10.