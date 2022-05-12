LEWISBURG — When Jacob Corson was starring for the Hughesville baseball team, he stepped into the batter’s box to face a future Division I pitcher plenty of times.
Whether it was Mount Carmel’s Thomas Schultz (Vanderbilt), Danville’s Trey Miller (USC-Upstate), Montoursville’s Logan Ott (Maryland) or South Williamsport’s Tripp Breen (St. Bonaventure), Corson got a lot of chances to see what pitching would look like at the next level.
So it should come as no surprise that Corson — now a Bucknell sophomore — can hit in college. He has raked to a .329 batting average this season, good for second on Bucknell and eighth in the Patriot League.
“This area in District 4 is one of the better areas in the state, absolutely,” said Corson, who was the second-team all-league third baseman. “I got to face some really good guys — harder-throwing dudes — early.
“Just facing those guys relatively consistently in high school made the jump smoother. I wasn’t incredibly overmatched when I got here last year, so it helped, for sure.”
Now Corson and his Bison teammates are preparing to host Lehigh in a Patriot League semifinal best-of-three series. The series begins with a noon doubleheader on Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday. Top-seeded Army hosts Holy Cross in the other semifinal.
This is the first time Bucknell has hosted postseason baseball since 2014, and the first time the Bison have made the Patriot League tournament since 2018.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Bucknell junior starting pitcher Will Greer said. “I know we haven’t done it since 2014, and we’ve missed the playoffs the last few years. Being able to host it on our home turf is going to be a pretty special experience.”
Corson added: “Being able to host a playoff game is one of the goals you talk about back in August when you get together as a team for the first time. ... We love the home-field advantage late in the year.”
The Bison went 19-23 overall, 14-11 in league play, to top Lehigh by two games for the No. 2 seed.
“It’s just been our work ethic,” Greer said of the success this season. “Since August, people have come to work every single day. We’ve been killing it in the weight room. Kids are bringing energy every single day we got on the field and it’s translating into the games.
“It’s pretty exciting to be a part of.”
Corson said in addition to working hard, the Bison have really good team chemistry.
“We’ve got a really good group of guys,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of awesome freshmen, good senior and junior leaders. We’ve blended really well. Guys have fun going to the ballpark everyday.”
After a 2021 season in which Bucknell went 11-15 in Patriot League in a two-division format due to the coronavirus pandemic and missed the tournament by finishing behind Navy (11-12 Patriot League), Bison coach Scott Heather said he thought his team was poised for a breakthrough.
“I was pretty optimistic going into the year,” Heather said. “I knew we had a good line-up — a deep line-up — and we had a chance to play really good defense. It was going to come down to how we developed on the mound.”
Not only did the Bison commit the fewest errors in the league, but Heather said because of their athleticism and range they were able to make more plays.
“It’s tough to score on us if we’re throwing strikes and not making errors because of the quality of our defense,” Heather said.
Bucknell did have to deal with some adversity early in the season. Chris Di’Fiore, who was expected to be the Bison’s ace, was injured two innings into the season opener and has not pitched again during his junior season.
“Everybody kind of had to move up a slot,” Heather said. “Will was a guy we thought would give us an advantage in that second slot. He had to move up to the one, and he did very well in that. We were competitive in all the games except one in league play with him, and we won more than we lost.
“He definitely did a great job. ... He’s really stepped up, and I think he’s relishing that. He wanted to prove he could be that.”
Greer, who was a second-team all-league selection, went 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA in a team-high 72 innings. Greer is expected to start the first game with Austin Odell, also a second-team all-league selection, getting the ball in Game 2.
“I love taking the ball Game 1 and trying to set the tone for the weekend, getting the guys in the right position to go forward,” Greer said. “Me in Game 1, Austin Odell in Game 2, there’s not much more you can ask for.”
Odell was 6-2 with a 4.12 ERA in 10 starts.
“Austin threw on Sunday for us, and really gave us a great chance to win all those games,” Heather said.
The only other Bucknell pitchers to log more than 30 innings were a pair of freshmen — Tyler O’Neill and Ben Magovern. Heather said he ended up using both of them more, and in bigger roles, than he anticipated in the preseason.
“We’ll try to make sure we use O’Neill in a way to most impact a win,” Heather said. “It may be out of the pen. It may be Game 3 starter.”
The Mountain Hawks took three of five regular-season games from the Bison this season, including pounding Greer for 11 runs on April 23.
“I know I got hit pretty well last time against Lehigh,” Greer said. “That gives me that much more of an edge going into the game. I’m ready to prove people wrong. I know people might be doubting us.”
The most recent game between the two teams was a 20-3 Bucknell win on April 24, so there is no fear factor for the Bison heading into the game.
“When we played them, I don’t think we played our best baseball,” Corson said. “When we play our best, I don’t think there’s anybody in the conference who can beat us.”