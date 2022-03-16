The last two times Bucknell played in the Women’s NIT, the Bison made the NCAA tournament the following season.
Bucknell senior Marly Walls is hoping the experience of playing in the NIT this season can spur her younger teammates to similar success next year.
“The experience of the NIT can only make them hungrier to get to the NCAA tournament,” Walls said.
Walls and classmate Taylor O’Brien are the only current Bison who have experience in a national postseason tournament.
So this experience will be a first for most of the roster, including the talented freshman trio.
Kate Walker and Kaitlyn Slagus were part of a five-player freshman class for the Bison when they went to the NIT in 2016. That team made a national postseason tournament each of their four years, and they graduated as the winningest class in Patriot League history.
“While making it to the NCAA tournament was always the goal, the years we did not qualify for that and we played in the NIT allowed us to prepare and gain experience playing in the postseason,” Slagus said.
“It was immensely beneficial for the group to have that experience,” said Aaron Roussell, who coached Bucknell from 2012-2019. “We progressed to the (NCAA tournament) the following year, and it was invaluable that our senior class had been (in the NIT) before.
“Anytime you can make the postseason at that level it’s incredible.”
Walker said the seeds of Bucknell’s near-upset of Florida State in 2019 were planted during the 2016 WNIT when the Bison beat Akron in the first round and lost to Michigan in the second round.
“Showing up, I was like, ‘Oh, gosh. This is a big tournament. There are so many good teams we have to play,’” Walker said. “Then after the first quarter we played with Akron, it was, ‘Oh, it’s just basketball.’”
Walker said that experience early in her career raised the expectations of the program during her tenure.
“That experience set us up for success,” Walker said. “Coach Roussell would also remind us that not everyone gets to play in the postseason, and it’s a big deal.
“It made us hungrier, and we wanted to go further. It helped us see that ending the season in the Patriot League tournament wasn’t enough.”
Walls and O’Brien combined to score six points in that near-upset of Florida State, and now can help reset the program’s trajectory after the interruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic over the last two seasons.
“Marly and Taylor were always such hard competitors,” Walker said. “To see them lead a team is really fun.”
Bucknell’s road in the WNIT this season starts at Fordham on Friday at 7 p.m.