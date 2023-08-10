The Daily Item
COSTA MASNAGA, Italy — In the final game of its Italian trip, Bucknell knocked down 17 3-pointers, and rolled to a 94-55 win over the Orange 1 Bassano club team.
The Bison made 45 3-pointers in three victories in its tour.
Two Bucknell Athletic Hall of Famers were in attendance as Bill Dearstyne from the Class of 1962 made the trip with his wife from Austria, while coach John Griffith’s former teammate, Chris McNaughton, came from Germany with his family.
On the court, the Bison came out firing right from the opening tip. Elvin Edmonds IV canned a 3-pointer on the first possession of the night, and Bucknell took the lead for good only about 10 seconds into the contest. Ian Motta hit two more to make the Bison 3-for-3 from the arc, and they would go on to make 17-of-38 from downtown. Bucknell moved the ball well, credited with 25 assists on 35 made field goals.
Bucknell’s backcourt duo of Edmonds and Jack Forrest each had 17 points to lead the Bison. Junior Pip Ajay was 6-of-8 from the field, and finished with 14 points, while Motta finished with 10 points.
John Fulton added 11 rebounds, while Brandon McCreesh had a team-high six assists. Bucknell took advantage of a 43-35 edge on the glass, and forced 22 turnovers, 12 of which were steals.
Bucknell led 25-13 after one period and 47-29 at the half. Bassano closed within 13 after the Bison went cold early in the third quarter, but they finished the third on a 14-4 run and then outscored their hosts 23-7 in the fourth quarter to make it a runaway.