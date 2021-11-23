NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Bucknell used a six-point run midway through the fourth quarter, and made free throws down the stretch Tuesday to defeat Iona 55-48 in a back-and-forth nonconference women's basketball game.
The Gaels (2-3) scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to go ahead 42-37, but Bucknell answered with a 10-2 run — capped by a Marly Walls jumper — to take the lead for good. That was the 11th lead change of the game.
The Bison (2-2) scored their final six points from the free-throw line, making all six attempts over the final 20 seconds to hold on for the win. Walls was 4-for-4 in that stretch, and Taylor O'Brien — who was 11-of-13 for the game — made a pair.
Leading by three with 19 seconds left, Walls stole an Iona inbound pass to all but seal the victory.
Walls and O'Brien, Bucknell's two seniors, combined with freshman Cecelia Collins to score all 18 of the Bison's fourth-quarter points. Collins led all scorers with 16 points, and she was joined in double figures by O'Brien (15) and Walls (12). Walls and Carly Krsul led the Bison with six rebounds each.
The Bison limited Iona to 2-of-17 from beyond the arc. Bucknell also forced 14 Iona turnovers in the victory.
The Bison trailed by as many as seven points in the first quarter, and weathered a number of extended scoring droughts, as 22 of Bucknell's points came at the free-throw line, where the Bison shot 81.5 percent. Iona was 2-for-6 from the line.
After Iona scored the first four points of the game in the first quarter, Bucknell responded with a 12-2 run to grab its largest lead of the first half at 12-6. The momentum was slowed, however, as Bucknell committed seven turnovers in the first quarter, and Iona ended the frame on a 6-0 run.
The run continued into the second, and 13 unanswered points by the Gaels turned into a 19-12 deficit for the Bison. Bucknell responded with its own 7-0 run that included free throws from Julie Kulesza, and the first of two 3-pointers by Collins. Tied at 19-19, the Gaels scored seven of the final 11 points of the half to carry a 26-23 lead into the locker rooms. It was the lowest-scoring first half the Bison have played this season, and 13 of Bucknell's 17 turnovers occurred over the first 20 minutes.
Bucknell 55, Iona 48
Bucknell (2-2) 55
Cecelia Collins 5-9 4-4 16, Taylor O'Brien 2-7 11-13 15, Marly Walls 4-6 4-6 12, Julie Kulesza 1-2 2-2 5, Emma Shaffer 1-3 0-0 2, Carly Krsul 2-4 0-0 4, Remi Sisselman 0-1 1-2 1, Tai Johnson 0-1 0-0 0 Isabella King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-34 22-27 55.
Iona (2-3) 48
Juana Camilion 5-16 0-0 10, Ketsia Athias 4-9 0-0 8, Judith Gomez 1-2 0-0 2, Jazz Benn 0-1 1-4 1, Shyan Mwai 0-4 0-0 0, Olivia Vezaldenos 5-10 0-0 11, Izzy Lipinski 5-10 0-0 10, Lucia Becerra Perez 1-1 0-0 3, Anouschka Meijer 1-2 0-0 2, Thoranna Hodge-Carr 0-1 1-2 1, Marina Cenis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 2-6 48.
Halftime: Iona 26-23. 3-point goals: Bucknell 3-10 (Collins 2-6, Kulesza 1-1, Sisselman 0-1, Walls 0-2); Iona 2-17 (Becerra Perez 1-1, Vezaldenos 1-6, Mwai 0-1, Benn 0-1, Gomez 0-1, Camilion 0-7). Rebounds: Bucknell 27 (Walls 6, Krsul 6); Iona 29 (Athias 4, Lipinski 4). Assists: Bucknell 8 (O'Brien 2, Shaffer 2); Iona 16 (Camilion 6). Steals: Bucknell 8 (three tied at 2); Iona 4 (Camilion 2). Blocks: Bucknell 4 (Krsul 3); Iona 0. Total fouls: Bucknell 11; Iona 24. Turnovers: Bucknell 17; Iona 14. A: 412.