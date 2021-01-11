LEWISBURG — Taylor O’Brien scored 22 points — missing just three shots — and had 10 rebounds to help Bucknell completed a weekend sweep of Lafayette, 79-45, on Sunday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion.
Bucknell’s 4-0 start is its best in 20 seasons, since the 2000-2001 season started with five straight wins. It’s the 14th straight Bison victory over Leopards, the team’s longest-ever winning streak against a Patriot League opponent.
The Bison continued its hot shooting, hitting 53.8% (28-of-52) of their shots, including better than 64% in the third quarter when Bucknell took control of the game. The Leopards were within 10 points at 40-30, when Bucknell used a 12-0 run to open up a 52-30 lead.
The Leopards (0-4 overall and PL) never got any closer.
Bucknell totaled 19 assists against just eight turnovers. O’Brien and Tessa Brugler recorded four assists apiece, and four Bison had at least three assists.
The Bison made 7-of-13 3-pointers, led by 3-for-5 shooting by Ally Johnson. Johnson and Brugler joined O’Brien in double figures with 13 points apiece.
Naomi Ganpo led Lafayette with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Natalie Kucowski totaled eight points and 11 rebounds.
Lafayette was on the board first in the first quarter and maintained its only lead of the contest through the first 2:30. After beginning the game 0-for-3, Bucknell finished the quarter 7-of-12, and a Brugler 3-pointer in the last minute pushed the Bison lead to 8. Seven of Lafayette’s turnovers came during the first frame.
Bucknell shot better than 50 percent in the second quarter, and extended its lead to 12 before halftime. It was the highest-scoring quarter of the game for the Leopards, who connected on both of their attempts from beyond the arc and put up 15 points.
The third quarter was Bucknell’s best of the season from a scoring standpoint. The Bison put up 27 points and made 3-of-4 triples while also converting 6-of-6 free throws. O’Brien scored 11 of her 22 points in the third frame after shooting a perfect 4-for-4 with a 3-pointer. O’Brien also posted three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over those 10 minutes. The Bison grabbed 10 points off five Lafayette turnovers in the third.
Bucknell 79, Lafayette 45
Lafayette (0-4)
Natalie Kucowski 3-9 1-2 8; Jess Booth 4-11 0-0 9; Drew Freeland 3-11 1-2 6; Nicole Johnson 0-4 0-0 0; Makaila Wilson 0-1 0-0 0; Naomi Ganpo 8-10 0-1 16; Makayla Andrews 0-4 3-4 3; Reilly Campbell 0-0 0-0 0; Sydney Sabino 1-1 0-0 3; Ashley Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 5-9 45.
Bucknell (4-0)
Tessa Brugler 3-8 6-8 13; Autumn Ceppi 3-5 0-0 6; Taylor O’Brien 9-12 3-3 22; Ally Johnson 5-7 0-0 13; Abby Kapp 2-7 0-0 5; Marly Walls 0-1 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 3-6 3-3 9; Julie Kulesza 1-1 0-0 3; Emma Shaffer 1-2 4-4 6; Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0; Tai Johnson 0-2 0-0 0; Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0; Nicole Davis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-52 16-18 79.
Halftime: Bucknell, 36-24. 3-point field goals: Lafayette 4-12 (Kucowski 1-4; Booth 1-1; Freeland 1-4; Johnson 0-1; Sabino 1-1; Evans 0-1); Bucknell 7-13 (Brugler 1-2; O’Brien 1-1; Johnson 3-5; Kapp 1-4; Kulesza 1-1). Rebounds: Lafayette 28 (Kucowski 11); Bucknell 28 (Taylor O’Brien 10); Assists: Lafayette 11 (Kucowski 3); Bucknell 19 (Brugler and O’Brien, 4 each); Steals: Lafayette 5 (Kucowski 3); Bucknell 6 (O’Brien 2). Team turnovers: Lafayette 18, Bucknell 8; Team fouls: Lafayette 7, Bucknell 19. Fouled out: Brugler; Technical fouls: none.