LEWISBURG — Cecelia Collins and Carly Krsul combined to score 25 points, and the Bucknell women's basketball team raced to a double-digit lead in the second quarter of its third consecutive win.
The Bison saw six players score at least seven points on the way to a 62-52 win over visiting American in Patriot League action Sunday.
Collins, a freshman guard from Scranton Prep, posted a team-high 14 points to go along with career-highs in assists (9), rebounds (7), and steals (3).
Krsul scored 11 points in 14 foul-plagued minutes, and Taylor O'Brien added 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Emma Shaffer (9), Julie Kulesza (career-high 8) and Marly Walls (7) also contributed to the Bison scoring. Walls also had three steals, part of 11 the Bison had among 22 American turnovers.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Preseason Player of the Year Jade Edwards, who scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go along with nine boards.
Bucknell led by as many as 19 points in the first half, with a 23-4 run breaking a 9-all tie and giving the Bison a 32-13 lead in the second quarter. Bucknell carried a 17-point lead into halftime, assisting on all 12 of its made field goals in the first half.
American's only lead of the game was at 6-5 early in the first, but Bucknell ended the quarter by shooting 50 percent and forcing five turnovers. The Bison went on a 9-0 run over the last 4:46 to take an 18-9 lead into the second.
American went scoreless over the final 4:46 of the opening quarter, and the scoring drought continued into the second where it took the visitors another 3:20 to stop the Bison run.
Bucknell went 4-of-7 from 3-point range in the second quarter and was at 50 percent from the field once more. The Bison built their largest lead of the game (32-13) with just 4:26 to go before halftime. American added just one more field goal before the break.
The Bison led by double digits throughout the third quarter, but American began to slowly work its way back into the game. The Eagles pulled within 10 on two occasions in the third but weren't able to get any closer due to eight more turnovers.
Trailing 47-31 at the start of the fourth, American used a 15-2 run to pull within five with 5:04 to play in the game. The Eagles shot 53 percent (8-of-15), forced six Bison turnovers and made their only 3-pointer of the afternoon to outscore Bucknell 23-15 over the final 10 minutes, but the Bison managed to hold on and collect their seventh consecutive win in the series.
Bucknell 62, American 52
American (9-5, 2-2) 52
Brown 3-13 7-9 14, Stack 1-4 0-2 2, Fisher 2-6 1-3 5, Edwards 8-10 6-6 22, Doring 1-5 0-2 2, DeRubbo 0-1 0-0 0, Garbee 0-0 0-0 0, Henning 2-4 0-0 4, Bales 0-4 3-6 3, Vres 0-3 0-0 0, Graytok 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 17-28 52.
Bucknell (12-4, 3-2) 62
Shaffer 3-4 3-4 9, Collins 4-9 5-6 14, O'Brien 4-15 1-2 10, Walls 2-2 2-2 7, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Sisselman 0-1 0-0 0, Krsul 4-6 3-4 11, Dingler 0-0 0-0 0, Kulesza 3-5 0-0 8, Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 14-18 62.
Halftime: Bucknell 32-15. 3-point goals: American 1-8 (Brown 1-3, Doring 0-1, DeRubbo 0-1, Vres 0-3); Bucknell 6-15 (Kulesza 2-4, Walls 1-1, Johnson 1-2, O'Brien 1-3, Collins 1-4, Sisselman 0-1). Rebounds: American 36 (Edwards 9, Brown 8); Bucknell 28 (O'Brien 8, Collins 7). Assists: American 9 (Fisher 4); Bucknell 17 (Collins 9). Steals: American 12 (Stack 5); Bucknell 11 (three with 3). Turnovers: American 22, Bucknell 20. Total fouls: American 23, Bucknell 20. Fouled out: American, Stack, Doring; Bucknell, Walls. A: 428.