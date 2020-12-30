The Daily Item
After winning the Patriot League by four games last season, the Bucknell women’s basketball team was named the favorite heading into the 2021 season.
The Bison, who went 16-2 in league play last year, received 15 of a possible 18 first-place votes in the Patriot League preseason poll of coaches and sports information directors.
Coaches and sports information directors were not allowed to vote for their own program. Boston University grabbed the other five first-place votes, and was predicted to finish second.
On the men’s side, Bucknell was predicted to finish sixth after finishing tied for sixth last year.
The Bison women are seeking their third straight finish atop the conference standings, and will be led by Abby Kapp, who was selected to the Patriot League preseason team.
Kapp was a second-team Patriot League pick last year after averaging 10.9 points per game.
Behind the Bison (160 points) and Terriers (145), Lafayette was predicted to finish third with 121 points, and the Leopards’ Natalie Kucowski was named Preseason Player of the Year. Kucowski had 19 double-doubles last season, and averaged 13.5 points and 12.8 rebounds.
Lehigh, the 2019-20 preseason favorite, placed fourth, followed by American. Colgate was sixth, followed by Loyola (Maryland), Army, Holy Cross and Navy, which rounded out the poll.
The men’s preseason poll was much closer.
Boston University received 10 first-place votes and 148 points to be the preseason favorite. Colgate, led by Preseason Player of the Year Jordan Burns, got eight first-place votes and 142 points.
Burns is the league’s active leader in points, steals and assists. He averaged 15.8 points per game last year.
Third-place Loyola (Maryland) and fifth-place Lafayette each received one first-place vote. Between the Greyhounds (122 points) and Leopards (98) was Navy with 114 points.
Bucknell received 77 points, seven ahead of Army. American, Lehigh and Holy Cross round out the men’s preseason poll.