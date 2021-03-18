Bucknell junior Zach Hartman has made some adjustments since his first appearance in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
“My freshman year I put too much pressure on myself,” Hartman said. “I wrestled more my opponent’s style instead of mine. I’ve been working on my mindset a lot, especially after nationals got canceled last year. I feel like a whole different beast.”
Hartman went 2-2 at the national tournament as a freshman in 2019, and he qualified for last year’s tournament, which was canceled due to health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just want to leave it all out there on the mat and control the controllables,” said Hartman, who is seeded fifth at 165 pounds. “I’m confident if I do that, the matches will go my way. There’s no need to worry about what I can’t control.”
Hartman is 10-0 this season, and is coming off his first Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association title. His seed is the highest for a Bison since Kevin LeValley, a current Bucknell assistant, was seeded third at 149 in 2011.
“It’s definitely nice, but the way I approach it, it’s not about the result,” Hartman said. “If the EIWA final had gone a different way, I’d still prepare the same way.”
Hartman will be joined at the tournament, which begins today at 11 a.m. by Bison teammate Darren Miller, the 26th seed at 133.
“I’m excited to be here,” Miller, a sophomore, said. “I’m ready to scrap, ready to hit the mat and prove what I’ve got.
“I just want to go out there, wrestle the best I can, and try to podium.”
Since this tournament is being held during the pandemic, there are some changes from Hartman’s first trip to nationals.
“There’s a slightly different feel,” Bucknell coach Dan Wirnsberger said. “We got out here a day earlier than normal because of the restrictions that the NCAA has.”
The Bison needed negative coronavirus tests on Monday and Tuesday before being allowed to hit the mat in preparation for the tournament.
“It was different early on, but the closer we get to competition, the more it feels like a national tournament as usual,” Wirnsberger said.
The Bison have spent a little time analyzing the bracket, with a particular emphasis on the first two opponents that Hartman and Miller might face.
“There’s definitely some prep that takes place as far as scouting,” Wirnsberger said. “We want to know the opponent’s tendencies, where they like to score ... for the first round, and potential second-round matches.”
The coach said he wanted his wrestlers to be aware of what the opponent wanted to do, but that they needed to mostly focus on themselves.
“The message to our guys is mostly about putting themselves in their best scoring positions,” Wirnsberger said. “If both our guys do that, I think it will go very well for them.”
Miller (9-2), is coming off a third-place EIWA finish, and he opens the tournament against seventh-seeded Lucas Byrd of Illinois.
“He’s a very tough opponent,” Miller said of Byrd. “I know how he likes to tie up; I know how he likes to score. I’ve got to try to use that to my advantage, and get in my positions.”
Hartman will face Gardner-Webb’s Rodrick Mosley, seeded 28th, in the first round.
“He’s another blank face in a singlet to me,” Hartman said. “That’s not a low blow; I look at every person the same. My biggest opponent on the mat is myself. I’m going to wrestle the top seed the same way I wrestle the bottom seed.”
Both Miller and Hartman talked about the importance of approaching this tournament with the right mindset.
“I’ve got to wrestle where I’m good and make sure I’m in good position all the time,” Miller said. “I also have to be ready every time because everyone here is good, and no one here is taking it lightly.”
Hartman said the biggest key for him was focusing on what he could control, and not worrying about what he can’t.
“If I go in with a poor attitude, I’m going to do poorly,” Hartman said. “If I have low confidence, I’m going to do poorly. I’m making sure my body is in the best shape it can be. You can’t control things like injuries, but your mindset is 100% controllable. Thursday through Saturday, if I keep my mindset where it needs to be things should go my way.”
Lane makes debut
Lehigh junior Jaret Lane, a Southern Columbia graduate, will make his NCAA tournament debut today after winning the EIWA title at 125 pounds.
Lane, seeded 14th, faces No. 19 Eric Barnett of Wisconsin in the first round. Lane is 8-0 this season, one of 10 Mountain Hawks who qualified for the NCAA tournament.
Milton graduate Ryan Preisch was an All-American for Lehigh in 2019 at the most recent NCAA tournament.