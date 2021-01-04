LEWISBURG — Bucknell fought back from 12 points down to take a one-point lead over Navy with 11 seconds left Sunday, but the Bison couldn't hold on.
Cam Davis scored the final four points to lift the Midshipmen to a 63-60 win in Patriot League men's basketball. That came a day after Navy closed the game on a 35-9 run to beat the Bison by nine.
"With the way the game ended (Saturday) and the way we played for the first 25 minutes today, it would have been easy to throw in the towel," Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. "We didn't do that, and that's a positive. But we've got to play a lot smarter and with more purpose."
The Bison (0-2, 0-2 Patriot League) trailed 48-36 with 9:23 left in Sunday's game, and went on a 7-0 run — with all of the points coming from the free-throw line — over the next two minutes to get within five.
Andrew Funk made four free throws in two trips, and Bison freshman Deuce Turner knocked down three in a row after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt.
Good free-throw shooting helped the Bison stay within striking distance as they struggled from the floor offensively.
"The guys stepped up at the line," Davis said. "Paul (Newman) has worked hard on it. He missed that first one, but came back and made the rest."
Bucknell was 24-of-26 from the free-throw line, but just 17-of-53 from the field, including 2-of-19 from 3-point range.
"I was not happy with the shots we took or the decisions we made until there were 15 minutes left," Davis said. "With the way we played the first five minutes, somehow we came back to take the lead at 20-19. Then for the next 10 minutes, we only got one good shot and we made it.
"We've got to play smarter. It's not a contest to see who has the prettiest jumper or who can make the splashy play. It's about taking good shots and working together to get them. If we can get out of our way and do that, we'll be all right. If not, it's going to be a long season."
Navy (5-1, 2-0) mostly maintained a two-possession lead until there was 2:30 to play. Newman made a pair of free throws to pull Bucknell within three points. After empty possessions by both teams, Xander Rice made a pair of free throws to cut Navy's lead to 58-57 with 1:12 left.
Turner had a steal on Navy's next possession but then missed a shot. Navy's Austin Inge made one free throw with 25 seconds left for a 59-57 lead.
Newman scored and was fouled on the ensuing possession, making the free throw to put Bucknell ahead 60-59 with 11 seconds left. That was the first lead for the Bison since a 20-19 advantage with 3:15 to play in the first half.
That's when Davis, who scored a game-high 18 points, took over for the Midshipmen. He made a jumper with five seconds left to put Navy back in front. Turner took a long 3-pointer with three seconds left that skipped out of bounds.
Navy inbounded the ball to Davis, who made a pair of free throws. Bucknell had a chance with eight-tenths of a second left, but the inbounds pass was tipped away.
Turner (15 points) and Andre Screen (11) were the only Bison to reach double-digit scoring, as the freshmen combined for 43.3% of Bucknell's points.
"They're playing better every day," Davis said of the pair. "That's what you get with freshmen. ... They're learning on the fly. They made more positive plays than negative ones."
The Bison are scheduled to return to action Saturday when they host Lafayette (1-1) at 4 p.m.
"We had so many wasted possessions," Davis said. "We've got to be better. Defensively, too, there were times we'd guard for 15 seconds, and then stand behind the post player to let them enter the ball."
Bucknell was without senior John Meeks, the team's leading returning scorer, for both games against Navy due to an injury. Davis said he is hopeful Meeks will be able to play against the Leopards.
Navy 63, Bucknell 60
Navy (5-1, 2-0) 63
Tyler Nelson 2-6 1-3 5, Richard Njoku 3-5 0-0 6, John Carter Jr. 4-12 0-0 10, Greg Summers 2-8 0-0 4, Cam Davis 5-11 7-9 18, Austin Inge 1-3 1-2 4, Daniel Deaver 3-9 0-2 6, Luke Loehr 0-0 0-0 0, Patrick Dorsey 1-3 2-4 4, Jaylen Walker 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 23-64 11-20 63.
Bucknell (0-2, 0-2) 60
Jake van der Heijden 3-5 0-0 7, Andre Screen 5-9 1-2 11, Walter Ellis 1-10 3-3 5, Andrew Funk 1-5 6-6 9, Xander Rice 1-5 2-2 4, Paul Newman 2-2 3-4 7, Deuce Turner 3-13 9-9 15, Malachi Rhodes 1-1 0-0 2, Alex Timmerman 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 24-26 60.
Halftime: Navy, 26-20. 3-point goals: Navy 6-22 (Walker 2-4, Carter Jr. 2-8, Inge 1-1, Davis 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Deaver 0-1, Dorsey 0-1, Summers 0-2); Bucknell 2-19 (van der Heijden 1-3, Funk 1-3, Screen 0-1, Rice 0-1, Timmerman 0-1, Ellis 0-5, Turner 0-5). Rebounds: Navy 41 (Summers 7); Bucknell 39 (Screen 7, Ellis 7). Assists: Navy 11 (Davis 3, Dorsey 3); Bucknell 10 (Rice 3). Steals: Navy 5 (five tied with 1); Bucknell 7 (Ellis 3, Turner 3). Blocked shots: Navy 4 (four tied with 1); Bucknell 5 (Newman 2). Turnovers: Navy 10; Bucknell 14. Total fouls: Navy 21; Bucknell 19. Fouled out: Screen.