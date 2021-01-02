Trevor Woodruff didn’t need a crystal ball to see Bucknell’s basketball season — including this weekend’s opening games — could be fraught with obstacles. Such is life in the COVID-19 era.
“I have cautious optimism,” he said. “It only takes one positive test here or at Navy to call it all off, so there’s a little apprehension as well.”
Woodruff, in his second year coaching the Bison women, learned Saturday afternoon that, indeed, a positive test at the heart of Navy’s program forced the postponement of the teams’ games. As fate would have it, though, another team’s opening set was postponed, and the Bison were able to pivot.
Bucknell was to host the Midshipmen today at 2 p.m., then travel to Navy for a 2 p.m. tip Sunday. Instead, the Bison will host Loyola (Maryland) today at 2, and then travel to play the Greyhounds at 6 p.m. Sunday.
“(The games) have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Navy women’s basketball program’s Tier 1,” the Patriot League said in a statement. “(The games) will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the League office.”
The NCAA defines Tier 1 as “the highest exposure tier,” which includes “student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.”
Loyola’s opening set called off because American had not received the required test results in accordance with the Patriot League testing protocol.
The Bison were scheduled to host a Patriot League playoff game in March when the coronavirus pandemic halted the 2019-20 season.
One opponent per week
The unusual schedule was designed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Both the Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball teams are playing Patriot League-only regular seasons. Each weekend the Bison will play the same team Saturday and Sunday. The men’s team is still scheduled to play Navy, starting with a road game today.
“The biggest benefit is there’s only one prep per week,” Woodruff said. “You’re generally preparing two separate opponents, and that splits the staff’s attention.”
Every weekend during the regular season, except Jan. 23-24, the men will be home one day, and the women the other. On Jan. 23-24, both men’s games will be at Colgate, while both women’s games will be at Bucknell.
“The second game is going to be interesting because of the adjustments made,” Bucknell junior Andrew Funk said. “Teams will be changing defenses, changing schemes. There will be a lot of learning on the fly.”
The Bison will play four games against both Lafayette and Lehigh, and will not face Army, Boston University or Holy Cross.
“There are pros and cons,” Funk said. “It’s going to be different. There are some good teams that will be difficult to beat back-to-back.”
Bucknell men’s basketball coach Nathan Davis said he sought advice from his peers in a different sport to prepare for the schedule.
“I spent a lot of time talking to football coaches about how they prepare for the week,” Davis said. “We’ve adopted some of those things.
“We’ll have four days going into a game, so how do we use that to be best prepared to play?”
Playing the same team twice in a row, will lead to a lot of familiarities, at least for the weekend.
“The benefit is we’ll know their personnel extremely well,” women’s basketball junior Marly Walls said. “The challenge is they’ll know us well. We’ll need to have more focus. We’ll have to use new plays in the second game. They’ll put in some new plays.”
Travel presents challenges
There will be challenges with traveling the day of the game, and even more so this season with the restrictions due to the pandemic.
“With the quick turnaround, how the players respond physically and mentally will be interesting,” Davis said.
“The challenge really is in the travel, especially when you travel on the second day of the back-to-back,” Woodruff said. “You play, and then try to come back from that high. It’s not always easy to sleep after a game. So you’ve got to eat, make slight adjustments if needed, then take a bus to play an opponent who is really familiar after they just slept in their own beds and were waiting for you.
“Added to that are the additional hurdles that COVID causes. You can’t eat on the bus; you can’t eat in a restaurant. So how do we feed the team a pregame meal?”
The Bison expect depth to be even more important this season than in years past.
“Everyone is going to need to be ready with playing back-to-backs,” Walls said. “We’re going to need our bench. We’re going to need subs. We need people to step up when there are little injuries. You never know when you’re going to be needed.”