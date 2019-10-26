Bucknell junior quarterback Logan Bitikofer could only smile as he thought about Lafayette this week.
As a sophomore, Bikikofer enjoyed a breakout performance against the Leopards, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns.
“(At that point) I had gotten a few starts under my belt and knew what it would take,” Bitikofer said. “I remember going into that game with more confidence.”
One year later, he is ready to venture to Easton to tangle with the Leopards once again, this time on their turf in a 3:30 p.m. kickoff today at Fisher Stadium.
Lafayette outlasted Bucknell, 29-27, last season at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium in a game which marked the Bison’s season high for points.
“It would be great to replicate that again,” said Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini. “But this year, we’ll be facing a much better defense. They’re very sound and they’ve got a great defender at all three levels.”
Lafayette (0-7 overall, 0-1 Patriot League) is searching for its first victory of 2019, while Bucknell (1-6) is 1-1 in league play.
“Their record doesn’t reflect how good their defense has been,” Cecchini said. “This is very much a championship football game. With the level of parity that exists in the league, (the likelihood is high) a one-loss team will win the conference.”
That’s a confidence boost for the Bison, who re-emerge back into league play after playing what Bitikofer described as “a really tough out-of-conference schedule.” Bucknell faced three ranked FCS teams and opened with Temple, which started its season 5-1 overall. Both Bitikofer and senior John Chiarolanzio played in the team’s final nonleague game Saturday against No. 18 Towson. Bitikofer threw for 100 yards and Chiarolanzio 55. Chiarolanzio went 10-of-18 passing, and Bitikofer was 10-of-20.
“He (Chiarolanzio) went out and played hard,” Cecchini said. “It was good to get him back healthy. Logan will be our guy going forward and get the start at quarterback.”
Bitikofer has surpassed 1,000 yards through the air for the second consecutive season, and has five touchdown passes against three interceptions. Bucknell’s top two receiving threats, Brandon Sanders and Dominic Lyles, each have surpassed 400 yards receiving for the season.
“We’ve really simplified the offense and made it easier to know the reads,” Bitikofer said. “That’s been a big confidence thing. The emergence of Dom has been really helpful because then it helps take some of the load off of Brandon.”
The improving health of Bucknell’s offensive line as the season has advanced has also helped the Bison offense as a whole. Bitikofer enjoyed games of more than 200 yards passing against Princeton and Colgate, the latter Bucknell’s first 2019 victory.
“It was tough at first because it was a revolving door up front and getting guys experience,” Bitikofer said. “But they’ve gotten confidence now because they’ve been playing at those positions.”
Learning Cecchini’s system, in many ways, compared to growing into the starting quarterback role a season ago, Bitikofer said.
The most exciting part of Bucknell’s new system?
“The RPOs (run/pass options),” Bitikofer said. “The no huddle is always good because then you can catch the defense in their base. The defense is always going to be wrong, and the quarterback has to be able to make the right decisions to find where that is.”
As Bucknell seeks its first multi-win Patriot League campaign in two seasons, Cecchini is confident in his junior field general.
“I think he’s got a very strong arm and is better with his reads,” Cecchini said. “He’s got an offensive line that’s been giving him time. I like where we’re at.”