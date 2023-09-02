HARRISONBURG, Va. — Kaelon Black ran for 125 yards on 10 carriers, three teammates scored rushing touchdowns and James Madison opened the season with a 38-3 win over FCS Bucknell on Saturday night.
Bucknell crossed midfield only twice, turning the ball over on downs at the JMU 23 in the first quarter and kicking a 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.
In picking up their 21st straight home-opening win, the Dukes piled up 436 yards, 261 coming on the ground.
After taking a 3-0 lead into the second quarter, starting quarterback Alonzo Barnett III scored on a 9-yard run in the first minute and Latrele Palmer had a 13-yarad scoring run.
Ty Son Lawton's 5-yard run made it 24-3 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Jordan McCloud threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Brown and a 13-yarder to Maxwell Moss. McCloud ended up 7 of 11 for 144 yards. Barnett was 3 of 11 for 15.
Bucknell stopped James Madison on downs twice inside the 10.
Ralph Rucker was 13-of-19 for 140 yards for Bucknell.
James Madison 38, Bucknell 3
Bucknell (0-1);0;3;0;0 — 3
James Madison (1-0);3;14;7;14 — 38
First Quarter
JM-Camden Wise 36 FG, 7:45.
Second Quarter
JM-Alonza Barnett III 9 run (Wise kick), 14:26.
JM-Latrele Palmer 13 run (Wise kick), 2:02.
B-Matt Schearer 49 FG, :00.
Third Quarter
JM-Ty Son Lawton 5 run (Wise kick), 4:45.
Fourth Quarter
JM-Reggie Brown 57 pass from Jordan McCloud (Wise kick), 11:28.
JM-Maxwell Moss 13 pass from McCloud (Wise kick), 6:35.
B;JM
First downs;9;23
Total Net Yards;208;436
Rushes-yards;34-62;41-261
Passing;146;175
Punt Returns;1-9;7-112
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-6;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;15-23-0;12-24-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-24;1-6
Punts;10-37.1;3-49.333
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;1-0
Penalties-Yards;7-70;4-25
Time of Possession;31:54;27:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING-Bucknell, Baker 11-43; Bennett 10-22; Rucker 9-17; Neel 2-0; Semptimphelter 2-(minus 20); James Madison, Black 12-125; Palmer 10-45; Barnett 5-29; W.Knight 4-23; Lawton 4-22; McCloud 2-10; Griffis 2-5; Malignaggi 1-3; Y.Knight 1-(minus 1).
PASSING-Bucknell, Rucker 13-19-0-140; Semptimphelter 2-4-0-6; James Madison, McCloud 7-11-0-144; Griffis 2-2-0-16; Barnett 3-11-1-15.
RECEIVING-Bucknell, Harris 3-61; Weatherly 3-20; Barakat 2-19; Gary 2-16; Bennett 2-13; Baker 1-9; Kreinbucher 1-4; Neel 1-4. James Madison, R.Brown 3-77; E.Sarratt 2-29; Moss 2-23; Horton 1-15; W.Knight 1-11; Sproles 1-8; Vanhorse 1-7; Lewis 1-5.