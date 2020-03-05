In elementary school, Kyler Crawford envisioned himself as a future football and baseball player.
The son of former four-time state wrestling champion Bob — and Megan — Crawford also wrestled. He just didn’t care much for it.
“I thought football and baseball were going to be my sports,” Kyler said. “I wasn’t the biggest kid coming into middle school, and I realized football was not going to be an option and baseball didn’t work out.”
About the same time, Crawford concluded his dislike of wrestling probably came from always facing bigger opponents, which meant not winning often.
“In seventh grade I had a pretty good season and I started to love it, and I kept building off that,” said Crawford, who starts his second PIAA Class 2A state tournament today.
Crawford (35-8) won the 132-pound South Sectional, District 4 and Northeast Regional championships. The Milton junior carries a 25-match winning streak into today’s first round, which begins at 9 a.m. at Hershey’s Giant Center.
His high school career got off to an unfortunate start.
Crawford broke his wrist and missed most of his freshman season, returning about two weeks before sectionals.
Milton coach Josh Anspach said Crawford’s low seeding point total placed him last for the tournament.
The coach said Crawford was a top-four wrestler, but got stuck behind Mifflinburg’s Gabe Gramly, who qualified for states. Crawford went 2-2 at sectionals as a freshman.
“Since Kyler missed his freshman year, he’s been nonstop ever since. You can see the strides he’s made even from last year,” Anspach said. “He’s wrestling with so much confidence. He is so much better in every position, and he’s scored in every position the last three weeks.”
After his injury-marred freshman season, Crawford wanted to be sure he made it to Hershey as a sophomore.
He made it, and went 1-2.
“I think last year, just to get down there and see what is like and get that out of the way, that will give me confidence this year, and that will be nice,” Crawford said. “Last year in Hershey, I was really nervous — the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life.”
Crawford, as a year-round wrestler, has also put a lot of time into the sport and learning as much as possible from the experts.
As a freshman, his dad took him to the state tournament and introduced him to the father of Benton standout Gable Strickland. Then Crawford began to work with Strickland and Hughesville’s Luke Gorg.
“Working out with them in the summer helped a lot,” Crawford said. “I am still wrestling with them, and we made a friendship with them. I’ve gotten a lot better and that’s a key to where I am today.”
During the last offseason he wrestled freestyle and Greco-Roman several times a week, went to Bloomsburg to work with Huskies assistant coach and two-time state champion Russ Hughes, lifted weights at the Miller Center in Lewisburg with Victory Sport, and worked out at a club in Wilkes-Barre.
“It was really tough practice, and I probably broke multiple times up there, but I think that makes everything else easier,” Crawford said of his experience in Wilkes-Barre.
The challenges continued into the season when Anspach made sure he took on the best competition.Crawford lost four in a row and five of six in the two weeks.
“Every single kid he lost to is either at the state tournament or already won national preps, and a lot of them are (already) 3A state place-winners,” Anspach said.
Crawford’s last loss was to national prep school champion Beau Bartlett, of Wyoming Seminary, on Jan. 4 in the SoCo Scuffle at Southern Columbia High School. Bartlett, a senior committed to Penn State, pinned his way through the national prep championship tournament.
“Kyler didn’t score on him, but he didn’t get pinned right away (2:44) and he made him work. (Bartlett) was on a different level than we were that day,” Anspach said.
Crawford said: “He beat me up pretty bad, and (that told me) where I was at and that’s where I want to get — to the next level.”
Crawford also has the advantage of living with one of the greatest wrestlers in Pennsylvania history.
His dad not only won four state titles — in both Class 2A and 3A — but his 138-match winning ranks in the top-10 all-time.
“Bobby’s never pushed him, and we don’t push any of them,” Anspach said. “This is a sport where you’ve gotta be all in yourself. If you’re not, the results are not going to be there.”
He added that the elder Crawford, one of his assistant coaches, doesn’t treat Kyler differently than any other wrestler.
He said the Crawford name is a double-edge sword for Kyler. There are the expectations, but the coach said when he goes to Hershey, wrestlers who don’t know him could be wary when they learn that he is the son of a four-time champ.
“What Bobby did was one of the greatest accomplishments in Pennsylvania history, but Kyler doesn’t look at it that way,” Anspach said. “I think he is very happy and very honored to be Bobby’s son, and that’s the only way he looks at it.”
Kyler said: “People were always expecting me to be a four-timer because of my dad, and I think that’s where the pressure comes from, but I don’t really look at it like that. I look at it that I am my own person and it doesn’t matter what my dad did. I just do what I can do.”