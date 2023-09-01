MILTON — Fully aware of its collective responsibilities, Milton’s defensive unit knew its first, second, third and even fourth priorities were to make it difficult for Rylie Vanderpool to bounce all over the field and gash yet another opponent.
And let’s just say the Black Panthers succeeded.
Receiving a stout performance from its determined defensive group, Milton put the clamps on Towanda’s elusive Riley Vanderpool while the offense received a pair of touchdowns from Chris Doyle and a third from Montgomery Fisher.
The result? A satisfying 27-0 triumph Friday night at Alumni Stadium.
“It was awesome (to win) and we kept everyone healthy, which is a big, big thing,” said senior defensive back Peyton Rearick, who popped into the scoring column by snaring a tipped Vanderpool throw and returning it 49 yards for a touchdown.
Heck, the Black Panthers (1-1) enjoyed several historic moments as soccer star/state javelin medalist Mackenzie Lopez connected on all three of her extra-point attempts to become the first girl to score in a Milton football game.
As for Milton’s defense, plenty of pats on the back should be forthcoming once one considers:
The Black Panthers yielded 145 total yards (108 in the second half) and limited Vanderpool to 86 yards on 25 attempts. That’s a far cry from the 274 yards and three scores he posted in last weekend’s 26-6 conquest of North Penn-Mansfield.
“We knew they weren’t going to throw the ball much,” Rearick said. “We have a pretty good secondary and their quarterback wasn’t throwing the ball, so we knew if we kept him inside and didn’t let him get outside we’d be OK.”
Milton caused five turnovers — interceptions by Rearick, Brady Wolfe and Quinn Keister and a pair of fumbles — and stopped the visiting Black Knights four times in the red zone. The Black Panthers also limited Towanda gains on first downs, preventing Craig Dawsey’s club from dictating what it wanted to do whenever the ball was snapped to Vanderpool.
“When their backs were pinned deep, they came out, were aggressive and performed when they needed to,” said first-year head coach Curt Zettlemoyer, who bagged his first career win. “We got off the field on third down, which was much different than last week.
“Overall, our defense played well when we needed to there.”
Plus, Milton scored 20 points off turnovers — Doyle’s 3-yard score, Fisher’s 19-yard sweep and Rearick’s pick-six.
Doyle (16-62), in his first game since suffering a knee injury before the start of the 2022 campaign, also rushed for a 10-yard score midway through the opening quarter that popped the Black Panthers in front to stay.
“(Getting in front) was so important to us,” Rearick said. “Last week we struggled offensively (in a 14-0 loss to South Williamsport), so it was nice to get some wind on the offensive side.”
Yet as well as Milton played defensively, the Black Panthers had a pair of touchdowns negated by penalties — on their final possession of the first half — preventing the possibility of a running clock throughout the second half.
“There’s always room for improvement,” said Zettlemoyer, whose club will play next weekend at Midd-West. “Things we’ve got to fix.”
MILTON 27, TOWANDA 0
Towanda (1-1);0;0;0;0 — 0
Milton (1-1);7;20;0;0 — 27
First quarter
M-Chris Doyle 10 run (Mackenzie Lopez kick)
Second quarter
M-Doyle 3 run (Lopez kick)
M-Montgomery Fisher 19 run (bad snap/no kick)
M-Peyton Rearick 49 interception return (Lopez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;T;M
First downs;8;8
Rushes-net yards;50-145;28-96
Passing yards;0;106
Passing;0-11-3;5-11-1
Fumbles-lost;6-2;3-1
Penalties-yards;1-5;7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Towanda: Rylie Vanderpool 25-86; Mason Higley 15-54; Jace Gunther 3-10; Rylee Sluyter 2-0; Tahshon Garner 5-(minus-5). Milton: Chris Doyle 16-62, 2TDs; Montgomery Fisher 5-26, TD; Cale Bastian 2-13; Jaeden Canelo 3-(minus-1); Izayah Minium 1-(minus-1); Team 1-(minus-1).
PASSING — Towanda: Vanderpool 0-11-3-0. Milton: Bastian 5-11-1-106.
RECEIVING — Towanda: None. Milton: Fisher 4-76; Rearick 1-30.