MILTON — The Milton Black Panthers outshot the Williamson Warriors 38-5 in a dominant 4-0 win in the first round of the District 4 Class 2A girls soccer playoffs.
The driving force behind the 7th-seeded Black Panthers’ (12-6) performance was junior forward Mackenzie Lopez, who bagged two goals on Monday night at Alumni Stadium to further cement herself as the team’s leading scorer.
Her first goal came exactly 12 minutes in when she used a crafty dribbling move to get past the goalkeeper, and convert on a wide-open net, putting the Black Panthers in the lead early.
Her second goal was very similar. Breaking through the last line of defense, Lopez outsprinted the Williamson keeper to slot it home on another wide-open net.
Milton coach Rod Harris praised his star’s talents, particularly her kicking power and speed.
“Her ability to find the net is what we rely on,” said Harris. “She’s a very key part of what we do.”
Lopez wasn’t alone on the scoresheet. Camron Roush deftly headed the ball into goal with just under 11 minutes remaining in the first half, set up by a perfect cross from Madison Zeiber. Samantha Roarty rounded out the scoring with about 14 minutes left to play, using her left foot to curve the ball over the keeper's head, and into the net from a long distance away.
Harris was satisfied with his team’s performance but was concerned with how the team came out of the gates early on.
“Once we settled down, finally played our game and got control of it, things started to open up for us.” said Harris.
Up next for the Black Panthers is a familiar foe and longtime playoff rival — Montoursville. The last time those two squads met was in the semifinals of last year’s 2A bracket, where the Warriors laid a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat on the Black Panthers.
On paper, Montoursville is even better this year. They have yet to be defeated, posting an unscathed 18-0 record during the regular season. They’re led by senior forward Lydia Earnest, who is the team’s leading scorer with 17 goals.
“I believe in this team,” said Harris. “I know that on any given day, anybody can beat anybody.”
Lopez echoed a similar sentiment.
“If we believe in ourselves and go in ready, I think we can beat them.”
MILTON 4, WILLIAMSON 0
First Half
M-Mackenzie Lopez, 12:00; M-Camron Roush (Madison Zeiber), 29:03.
Second half
M-Lopez, 58:56; M-Samantha Roarty, 66:04.
Shots: M, 38-5. Corners: M, 4-0. Saves: Williamson 14 (Ashley Woodring); Milton 2 (Morgan Reiner).