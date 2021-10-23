BUCKHORN — In a rematch from Sept. 24, the Bobcats got the best of the Warriors, but this time it was for the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament title.
Blair County Christian (13-1) was handed its only loss of the season by Northumberland Christian in the regular season.
Dalton Snyder scored twice, and Davis Dull and Colden Snyder each scored to put the Bobcats ahead 4-0.
Henry McElroy scored twice, one of either side of Bobcat goal, in a span of six minutes to cut the deficit down to three, but it wasn't enough to rally the Warriors.
Blair County Christian 7, Northumberland Christian 2
First half
BCC-Dalton Snyder, 35:24.
Second half
BCC-Davis Dull, 43:55; BCC-Colden Snyder (Dull), 56:41; BCC-D. Snyder (C. Snyder), 57:41; NC-Henry McElroy (Daniel Hayner), 60:37; BCC-Dull (Joel Nicodemus), 64:08; NC-McElroy (Cole Knauss), 66:23; BCC-C. Snyder (D. Snyder), 67:51; BCC-Dull (C.Snyder), 77:23.
Shots: BCC 11-7. Corners: BCC 9-7. Saves: Blair County Christian 5 (Aiden Dull); Northumberland Christian 4 (Conner Bennett).