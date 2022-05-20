BLOOMSBURG — Max Blair stayed undefeated at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway winning the World of Outlaws Late Model feature on Thursday, in a program that went late into the night.
Blair won both times the late models appeared last season.
“Having some prior experience at this place was huge,” Blair said. “It races different than any place I’ve ever been. I felt like the first time I was here, it took a while to get the handle of it, so I think being here was a big deal. I don’t know how much I’ve really applied setup-wise, but driving-wise, it was an advantage.”
Blair, from Centerville, shot to the lead from the outside pole, beating Jeff Rine into the first turn. Rine, from Danville, kept pace before blowing a right rear tire and slamming the second-turn wall.
Point leader Dennis Erb Jr. quickly powered into the top five from his seventh starting spot, hoping to strike for his second World of Outlaws win of the season. He challenged Blair for a few laps before settling for second.
The pair were followed across the line by Josh Richards, Tanner English and Shane Clinton.
Experience wasn’t the only factor leading Blair to the checkered flag. He had some luck on his side toward the end.
“We actually have a flat tire,” Blair said. “The right rear was going down on that last caution. I thought I could feel it lean over more and more, and it’s flat now.
“So, we got a little lucky there, that’s for sure. But that was a heck of a start to the weekend.”
The World of Outlaws is scheduled to race tonight at Port Royal.
Heat races were won by Ryan Gustin, Blair, Rine and Greg Satterlee. Kyle Hammer and Shaun Jones won the last-chance showdown. Gustin set fast time of 14.966 seconds.
In the 305 sprint car feature Paul Moyer looked as though he would win his first ever race. Moyer withstood challenges from Jarrett Cavalett, Ryan Kissinger and Jeff Weaver before they all succumbed to problems.
However, five laps remaining, Moyer slowed coming off turn four, handing the lead and win to Austin Reed.
Reed defeated Dominic Melair, Weaver, Scott Frack and Kruz Kepner.
Heat races were won by Tylor Cochran, Tyler Snook and Reed.
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway
Thursday
World of Outlaw Late Model Feature (40 Laps)
1. 111V-Max Blair, 2. 28-Dennis Erb Jr, 3. 1-Josh Richards, 4. 81E-Tanner English, 5. 25-Shane Clanton, 6. B1-Brent Larson, 7. 0E-Rick Eckert, 8. 99B-Boom Briggs, 9. 24-Dylan Yoder, 10. 45-Kyle Hammer, 11. 0G-Deshawn Gingerich, 12. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 13. 11-Gordy Gundaker, 14. 22-Gregg Satterlee, 15. 4S-Ryan Montgomery, 16. 06-Mike Lupfer, 17. 2S-Dan Stone, 18. 32J-Shaun Jones, 19. 2J-Jeff Rine, 20. 1*-Chub Frank, 21. F1-Coleby Frye, 22. 2-Andrew Yoder, 23. 12B-Andy Boozel, 24. 119-Bryan Bernheisel.
305 Sprint Car Feature (20 laps)
1. Austin Reed (34), 2. Dominic Melair (55), 3. Jeff Weaver (52), 4. Scott Frack (39x), 5. Kruz Kepner (19), 6. Tylor Cochran (19), 7. Tyler Snook (56), 8. Timmy Bitner (01), 9. Ken Duke, Jr (67), 10. Scott Lutz (33), 11. Josh Beamer (85), 12. Ryan Kissinger (12), 13. Dustin Young (25), 14. Dave Wickham (80), 15. Chad Phillips (98), 16. Logan Jones (5j), 17. Owen Dimm (17).