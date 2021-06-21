BLOOMSBURG — Max Blair, of Titusville, won the United Late Models Series race Sunday night in the first race at the new Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway.
“It’s very, very cool,” Blair said of being the first winner at the track. “It’s like the 38th or 39th different track I’ve won at.”
Blair and Jeff Rine, of Danville, started on the front row and led the 39-lap late model feature to the line.
Blair, who regularly races at smaller speedways, held the lead over Rine.
“This is more like the tracks we are used to,” Blair said. “I think they should build smaller tracks inside these big fairgrounds tracks.”
In traffic, Rine closed in on Blair, but late in the race he had to contend with Dylan Yoder who was speeding around the bottom of the speedway.
Yoder got by Rine late in the race, but trailed Blair by two seconds at the checkered flag. Rine, Deshawn Gingrich — who moved up from seventh spot — and Shaun Lawton rounded out the top-five finishers.
“We didn’t really adjust a whole lot, just a little bit here and there,” Blair continued. “I did touch the front stretch wall a little bit, and I backed off.”
Kevin Thomas Jr. won the United States Auto Club Sprint Car Eastern Storm race on the new 3/8-mile speedway.
Thomas shot to the front, and the race was yellow-flagged on lap 19 when Justin Grant slowed on the speedway. Thomas raced the rest of the distance unchallenged beating Tanner Thorson to the line by .879 seconds.
With his sixth-place finish, Robert Ballou was named the Eastern Storm Champion, winning by just one point. Ballou won at Bridgeport Speedway in New Jersey while Justin Grant had two wins at Grandview and Selinsgrove. The Port Royal race was rained out.
The time trials were a wild affair with three cars flipping at separate times in the first turn.