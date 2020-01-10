DANVILLE — Matt Bloom earned his 100th career victory as a wrestling coach Thursday, as his Danville squad defeated Central Columbia 41-33 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action.
The Ironmen got falls from Kyle Vanden Heuvel (120 pounds), Nolan Coombe (138), Caden Hagerman (170) and Michael Cook-Stahl (195).
Blake Sassaman added a 16-0 technical fall at 106, as Danville outscored the Blue Jays 26-3 in the six lowest weights.
Danville 41, Central Columbia 33
106: Blake Sassaman (D) tech. fall Marcus Long, 16-0, 6:00; 113: Braeden Earlston (D) by forfeit; 120: Kyle Vanden Heuvel (D) pinned Dylan Toledo, 0:19; 126: Andrew Johnson (D) dec. Colton Chipeleski, 9-4; 132: PJ O`Connell (CC) dec. Brayden Sarviss, 8-7; 138: Nolan Coombe (D) pinned Josiah Ceballo, 3:50; 145: Issac Kester (CC) pinned Connor Jones, 3:59; 152: Jared Dewalt (D) dec. Jesvin Mathew, 5-1; 160: Troy Johnson (CC) pinned Tyler Artley, 1:43; 170: Caden Hagerman (D) pinned Josh Broadt, 0:45; 182: Dylan Devlin (CC) pinned Santiago Bermudez, 1:08; 195: Michael Cook-Stahl (D) pinned Spencer Ross, 3:08; 220: Logan McWilliams (CC) pinned Andrew Davis, 0:24; 285: Alex Eveland (CC) pinned Reed Shultz, 0:34.
n Midd-West 46,
Mifflinburg 21
MIFFLINBURG — The Mustangs won 10 of the 12 contested bouts to cruise to the HAC-II victory.
Kyle Ferster (106), Aidan Steininger (126), Avery Bassett (145) and Trey Lauver (195) had pins for Midd-West.
The Wildcats got a pin from Clayton Reed at 138.
Midd-West 46, Mifflinburg 21
113: Conner Heckman (MW) m. dec. Dylan Linn, 18-5; 120: Ethan Zevan (MW) dec. Brady Struble, 10-4; 126: Aidan Steininger (MW) pinned Ethan Shoemaker, 0:58; 132: Troy Bingaman (Miff) dec. Austin Aucker, 8-5; 138: Clayton Reed (Miff) pinned Josiah Courtney, 1:13; 145: Avery Bassett (MW) pinned Cody Rokavec, 4:38; 152: Rylan Shuck (Miff) by forfeit; 160: Joshua Rodriguez (MW) m. dec. Dominic Sampsell, 11-1; 170: Joe Rodriguez (MW) tech. fall Jesse Yount, 24-9, 4:40; 182: Ben Umstead (MW) dec. Graham Wiand, 3-2; 195: Trey Lauver (MW) pinned Kaelex Shuck, 1:01; 220: Quentin Doane (Miff) by forfeit; 285: Carter Sauer (MW) dec. Emmanuel Ulrich, 8-7; 106: Kyle Ferster (MW) pinned Dylan Starr, 1:36.
n Southern Columbia 53,
Hughesville 15
HUGHESVILLE — The Tigers won nine of 12 contested bouts, and won the other two by forfeit, to grab the HAC-III win.
Cade Linn (182), Max Tillett (195) and Lear Quinton (285) won by fall for Southern Columbia.
Southern Columbia 53,
Hughesville 15
220: Gaige Garcia (SC) tech. fall Caleb Burkhart, 17-2, 3:55; 285: Lear Quinton (SC) pinned Hayden Robbins, 0:51; 106: Brady Feese (SC) by forfeit; 113: Eli Olshefskie (H) dec. Toren Cooper, 5-0; 120: Kole Biscoe (SC) m. dec. Caiden Puderbach, 11-1; 126: Morgan Gavitt (H) pinned Edward Zuber, 1:33; 132: Ian Yoder (SC) tech. fall Kadin Fetterman, 16-1, 6:00; 138: Joseph Quinton (SC) dec. Brenden Knight, 9-3; 145: Brandon Gedman (SC) by forfeit; 152: Wesley Barnes (SC) dec. Luke Gorg, 5-1; 160: Greyson Shaud (SC) dec. Simon Bennage, 6-0; 170: Dylan Farnsworth (H) pinned Colin Sharrow, 3:11; 182: Cade Linn (SC) pinned Chase Snyder, 1:21; 195: Max Tillett (SC) pinned Cole Dyer, 0:38.
n Line Mountain 49,
Juniata 24
McALISTERVILLE — The Eagles had five wins by pin and two by technical fall to earn the Tri-Valley League victory.
Blake Wirt (126), Mason Leshock (132), Bryce Carl (152), Riley Heim (160) and Dominick Bridi (220) won by fall for Line Mountain. Ian Coller (138) and Matty Coller (170) earned technical falls for the Eagles.
Line Mountain 49, Juniata 24
120: Cameron Sweigart (J) dec. Lane Schadel, 3-0; 126: Blake Wirt (LM) pinned Daniel Painter, 0:17; 132: Mason Leshock (LM) pinned Jacob Gilson, 1:08; 138: Ian Coller (LM) tech fall Tyson Aurand, 17-0, 5:22; 145: Josh Bomberger (J) pinned Max Bingaman, 5:03; 152: Bryce Carl (LM) pinned Waylon Ehrenzeller, 0:56; 160: Riley Heim (LM) pinned Wesley Woodward, 3:42; 170: Matty Coller (LM) tech. fall Phaustyn Houtz, 15-0, 3:25; 182: Cale King (LM) dec. Chase Willis, 4-0; 195: Jacob Feese (LM) by forfeit; 220: Dominick Bridi (LM) pinned Jonathan Kauffman, 3:41; 285: Hunter Lucas (J) by forfeit; 106: Taylor Smith (J) dec. Brody Long, 7-0; 113: Casey Smith (J) by forfeit.