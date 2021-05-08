It has been said by many successful people in all walks of life that it takes several years to be an overnight success.
It takes an intense desire to succeed and an incredible amount of hard work. It may even take a bit of good luck.
That sums up the story so far of 28-year-old Matt Feiler, who some might consider an overnight success after he signed a 3-year, $21 million contract on March 17 to play for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Among the NFL’s myriad of multi-millionaires, Feiler is arguably the least likely to have achieved that status.
However, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound lineman from Strasburg, a Bloomsburg University alum, beat the long odds. He was cut from the practice squad of two NFL teams, but the Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed him, and he was a starter at both offensive guard and tackle the last two seasons.
Now Feiler, his wife, the former Julie Carpenter of Bloomsburg, and their 1-year-old daughter Emery are planning a trip to the west coast.
A decade ago when he was a lightly-recruited two-way lineman at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Pennsylvania’s Dutch country, or when he was starting in the offensive line at Division II Bloomsburg University, far removed from the nation’s elite programs, few might have believed that he was destined for a $20-plus million contract in the NFL.
Not even Feiler.
“Not really,” the 28-year-old said in a recent telephone interview as he continues to train at home in Pittsburgh before moving his family to California.
“A lot of young kids have dreams to be a professional athlete in whatever sport it is. Just for me to come from a small area to a small school and even get to have my name recognized and have interest from an NFL team was kind of surreal to me.”
Growing up, Feiler’s boyhood dreams centered on his favorite sport, baseball.
“In high school, I actually wanted to play baseball in college. I was hoping I would catch on somewhere in baseball, but I was getting more offers for football, and obviously, it worked out,” Feiler said.
He said that he played “a little of everything’’ in baseball, from catcher to third base to first base and even a little pitching.
“Yeah, (baseball) was my favorite. I played that pretty much since I was 2 years old and I helped out with my older brothers’ T-ball team,” he said.
When he did get recruited for football, the looks didn’t come from Big 5 conferences. Instead, his letters came from mostly Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference schools. In addition to Bloomsburg, they came from rivals West Chester, Shippensburg, Lock Haven, Millersville and Kutztown.
Feiler thought his chances of getting noticed by NFL scouts as a small-college player were remote.
“Really, the pros never crossed my mind until probably the end of my junior year,” he said.
Plenty of potential
Before Feiler had imagined himself as an NFL prospect, his Huskies line coach, Brian McBryan — a former coach at Danville and Milton high and Bucknell and Susquehanna universities — saw the potential, and helped Feiler believe it was possible.
McBryan, who played at Milton for legendary coach Dave Six and eventually spent 24 seasons in Bloomsburg, knew talent when he saw it. He coached some of the best offensive linemen to play at Bloomsburg, including former New Orleans Saints all-pro Jahri Evans, and the late Brian Clarke, an All-America tackle who was in camp with the Dallas Cowboys when his career was cut short by cancer.
McBryan recalls talking to Feiler one day as pro scouts were in town watching Clarke.
“I remember telling him, ‘These scouts are not here just to hang around, or to watch one guy. They are watching you, and they’re seeing you as a two-position guy,’” McBryan said, adding that Feiler had already shown that he could play both guard and tackle positions. “Brian was getting a little bit more of the attention because of the nature of how he played, he was aggressive.”
Feiler and his fellow linemen helped pave the way for running back Franklyn Quiteh to win the Harlan Hill Trophy, as the top Division II player in the country in 2013.
McBryan added that it was nice to see how Feiler’s older teammates treated him, and they were so proud of him when he was signed. Milton High grad Daryl Kurtz, Mount Carmel’s Chris Steck and Selinsgrove grad Matt Wenrich were among Feiler’s offensive teammates.
Among the others from the Valley who played with Feiler at Bloomsburg, both on defense, were Shikellamy grad Garrett Pope and Danville alum Ryan Olaf. Selinsgrove grad Jack Lydic was also on the coaching staff.
“The potential was always there because of his size, but I remember as a freshman, he wasn’t overly strong. He probably weighed 270 pounds,” said Kurtz, who had a rookie tryout with the New York Jets and played in the Arena League. “He turned himself into a prospect with the way he worked out in the weight room. He’s listed at 330 now. I believe he got 35 plus reps of 225 by his senior year. That means he put in a lot of time to get bigger and stronger.”
Kurtz played left guard, next to Feiler’s left tackle
Steck was the starting center and is now in his third year as the head conditioning coach for men’s basketball at Missouri State University.
“(Feiler) was a lot skinnier (as a freshman), but he was pretty skilled, and I knew he could make an impact. We played side by side for a little, until he found his home on the outside,” Steck said. “He had everything that you can’t teach. He had the size. When he first came in, he really did a good job of working hard in the weight room doing what needed to fill that frame out.
“He studied the game, did everything he was asked to do, and he was around a good group of guys, like Brian Clarke, that allowed everybody to be the best that they could be.”
Steck added that he believed that when Feiler filled out his frame, that he could “probably do this for a living.”
Like Steck and Kurtz, Wenrich is proud of his former teammate’s accomplishments.
“He was the kind of teammate that could get along with everyone. It’s awesome to see such a selfless team player succeeding in the NFL,” said Wenrich, Feiler’s fullback at Bloomsburg and an assistant football coach at Milton.
Feiler’s athleticism and technique were such that McBryan knew he would benefit from cross-training, something that isn’t done with all the players.
“When he came in, there was no question (Feiler) looked the part, it just took time. He had to adjust to our style of play and typically with linemen it does take time. But his football IQ was pretty high,” McBryan said.
McBryan recalled that one thing they needed early on from Feiler was for him to become more aggressive.
“Matt was such a nice kid, almost too nice,” McBryan said, noting that he wasn’t finishing on plays early on. “It took a while for him to flip the switch.”
McBryan said that Feiler is a good example of why kids should play multiple sports, attributing Feiler’s strength to having played catcher for the high school baseball team.
“One thing I noticed right away was his knee bend for a big man,” he added. “It was incredible. He’s a 6-6 kid, and his knee bends were unbelievable, and his lower body strength was great.”
Feiler might still be inclined to pinch himself to make sure all of this is real, especially after he more than once thought the end of his NFL aspirations was near.
“I’m really excited. It’s a new chapter in this journey, and it’s going to be a new team with a lot of young players, new coaching staff, new offense,” Feiler said. “I’m excited to see what it all looks like when it comes together. Yeah, I’m excited.”
Taking the long way
Yet the road to LA was fraught with potholes.
He accepted a tryout with the Houston Texans out of Bloomsburg, and signed to the practice squad but was cut after one season.
At first, Feiler was grateful for the opportunity, but after being cut, he was frustrated.
“When I was cut by Houston, I kind of thought it was probably the end of my career. It was kind of hard to handle at first because I worked hard to get to where I was and I felt it was all for nothing at that point,” he said.
Yet two days later, he got a call from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“They asked if I wanted to join their team and I jumped right on it,” he said.
After two years on the Steelers’ practice squad, Feiler’s time was running out.
“After three years, you either make it or you’re off the team, so it was all or nothing for me, make it or break it,” he said.
When injuries struck the Steelers line, Feiler’s ability to play either guard or tackle eventually led to his getting onto the field in 2017, and starting in 2018.
Then Feiler hit free agency, which turned into a new adventure.
“It wasn’t an easy road, but he’s a great kid and I’m happy for him,” McBryan said. “This a potentially a life-changing experience.”
Rather than remain in his home state, Feiler opted for something new.
“Money was part of it, but I just like the change of scenery. I wanted to make sure my family was going to be happy wherever we ended up,” he said of his reason for choosing the Chargers. “And my offensive line coach the last two years (Shaun Sarrett) got a job with the Chargers, so having some familiarity out there helps me.
Just like that, the kid from rural Pennsylvania has become an overnight success.