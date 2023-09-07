CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia scored the first goal of the game courtesy of Tori Conway nine minutes into the second half.
Junior Teagan Serrano tied the game for Bloomsburg with an assist from Bryn Zentner at the 16:06 mark. Serrano went on to score the game winner in overtime as the Panthers (5-0, 1-0) remain undefeated.
Quinn Johnston saved 13 shots for the Tigers (0-3, 0-1) in the HAC-II loss.
Bloomsburg 2, Southern Columbia 1 (OT)
Second Half
SC: Tori Conway, 31:02; B: Teagan Serrano (Brynna Zentner), 16:06.
Overtime
B: Serrano, 8:31.
Shots: B 19-6. Corners: B 5-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 13 (Quinn Johnston); Bloomsburg 3 (Cassidy Kashner).