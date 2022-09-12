BLOOMSBURG — Andi Gutshall scored her two goals in the third quarter in the Panthers' victory over Midd-West (2-2 overall, 0-2 HAC-II). Taylor Bower and Kiana Coulter scored the other two goals for Bloomsburg (5-0 overall, 2-0 HAC-II).
Goalie Paris Seibel finished the game with nine saves for the Mustangs.
Bloomsburg 4, Midd-West 0
First Quarter
B-Taylor Bower, 0:53.
Third Quarter
B-Andi Gutshall, 7:06; B-Gutshall.
Fourth Quarter
B-Kiana Coulter, 4:12.
Shots: B 14-10. Corners: B 9-5. Saves: Bloomsburg 10 (Hailey Leisering); Midd-West 9 (Paris Seibel).