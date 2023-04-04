MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats only point in the match came from the first doubles game when Andrew Blake and Clay Groff won a 10-7 super tiebreaker in the third set against Bloomsburg's Aiden Derr and Densley Similien.
Mifflinburg falls to 0-5, and 0-4 in HAC-II play this season.
Bloomsburg 4, Mifflinburg 1
Singles
Jake Crane (B) won via forfeit; Jake Evans (B) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-3, 6-3; Ben Burrell (B) def. Jacob Post 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Andrew Blake-Clay Groff (M) def. Aiden Drew-Densley Similien 6-3, 2-6 10-7 (Super tiebreaker); Marc-Alexi Dobbins-Ryan Smith (B) def. Ryan Sauers-Reese Conklin 6-0, 6-1.