SELINSGROVE — In the first of what could be four meetings this season, Bloomsburg ran away from Southern Columbia in the second quarter of the Angela Wolfe-Royalty Memorial Tournament championship game, beating the Tigers 47-24 on Saturday.

Madeline Evans scored 11 points, Bryn Zentner added 10, and the Panthers (2-0) erupted for a 22-4 second quarter and a 21-point halftime lead.

Alli Griscavage, the Tigers' all-state post, scored a game-high 13 points.

The teams, which are Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III rivals this season, will also compete for the District 4 Class 3A title. Last year, Southern Columbia was the Class 2A state runner-up.

ANGELA WOLFE-ROYALTY MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Bloomsburg 47, Southern Columbia 24

Bloomsburg (2-0) 47

Bella Pistoia 3 0-0 6, Bryn Zentner 4 1-1 10, Teagen Serrano 2 0-0 4, Cassie McGinley 3 0-0 7, Madeline Evans 3 5-7 11, Alyssa Shuman 4 1-2 9. Totals 19 7-10 47.

3-point goals: McGinley, Zentner.

Did not score: Camryn Patton, Ally Bang, Kendall Smith.

Southern Columbia (1-1) 24

Brooke Charnosky 1 0-2 2, Harper Thompson 1 0-0 2, Alli Griscavage 5 3-3 13, Emma Myers 0 3-4 3, Loren Gehret 0 1-2 1, Ava Novak 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 7-11 24.

3-point goals: Novak.

Did not score: Ella Podgurski, Anesa Brown, Alana Reuter.

Score by quarters

Bloomsburg;10;22;3;12 — 47

Southern Columbia;7;4;;3;10 — 24

