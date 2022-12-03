SELINSGROVE — In the first of what could be four meetings this season, Bloomsburg ran away from Southern Columbia in the second quarter of the Angela Wolfe-Royalty Memorial Tournament championship game, beating the Tigers 47-24 on Saturday.
Madeline Evans scored 11 points, Bryn Zentner added 10, and the Panthers (2-0) erupted for a 22-4 second quarter and a 21-point halftime lead.
Alli Griscavage, the Tigers' all-state post, scored a game-high 13 points.
The teams, which are Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III rivals this season, will also compete for the District 4 Class 3A title. Last year, Southern Columbia was the Class 2A state runner-up.
ANGELA WOLFE-ROYALTY MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Bloomsburg 47, Southern Columbia 24
Bloomsburg (2-0) 47
Bella Pistoia 3 0-0 6, Bryn Zentner 4 1-1 10, Teagen Serrano 2 0-0 4, Cassie McGinley 3 0-0 7, Madeline Evans 3 5-7 11, Alyssa Shuman 4 1-2 9. Totals 19 7-10 47.
3-point goals: McGinley, Zentner.
Did not score: Camryn Patton, Ally Bang, Kendall Smith.
Southern Columbia (1-1) 24
Brooke Charnosky 1 0-2 2, Harper Thompson 1 0-0 2, Alli Griscavage 5 3-3 13, Emma Myers 0 3-4 3, Loren Gehret 0 1-2 1, Ava Novak 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 7-11 24.
3-point goals: Novak.
Did not score: Ella Podgurski, Anesa Brown, Alana Reuter.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg;10;22;3;12 — 47
Southern Columbia;7;4;;3;10 — 24