TURBOTVILLE — The Panthers outscored Warrior Run 20-2 over the final eight minutes to rally for a victory.
Mason Sheesley led the Defenders (5-8) with 14 points, making four 3-pointers along the way.
Bloomsburg 53, Warrior Run 47
Bloomsburg (4-9) 53
Dru Williams 1 3-4 5; Madden Locke 6 1-4 15; Roe Grant 5 0-0 12; Jake Evans 5 2-3 13; Nasir Heard 3 2-3 8. Totals 20 8-14 53.
3-point goals: Locke 2, Grant 2, Evans.
Did not score: Katroll Butler, Dom Rosini, Isaiah Harriott.
Warrior Run (5-8) 47
Carter Marr 5 0-1 10; Cooper Wilkins 2 0-0 5; Aiden McKee 6 0-0 12; Mason Sheesley 5 0-0 14; Gavin Gorton 1 0-0 2; Ryan Newton 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 0-1 47.
3-point goals: Wilkins, Sheesley 4.
Did not score: Chase Beachel, Griffen Harrington, Braego Cieslukoski, Landon Polcyn.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg;13;7;13;20 — 53
Warrior Run;14;16;15;2 — 47