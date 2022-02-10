BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers broke open a five-point game, outscoring the Mustangs 20-2 in the fourth quarter.
Adam McGinley had 27 points to lead the Panthers (15-4 overall, 10-3 HAC-II).
Easton Erb had 11 points to lead the Mustangs (5-15, 2-13).
Bloomsburg 62, Midd-West 39
Midd-West (5-15) 39
Braedon Reid 2 1-2 5; Easton Erb 4 1-2 11; Garrett Leitzel 1 3-4 6; Griffen Paige 2 3-6 7; Noah Romig 3 2-2 10. Totals 12 10-16 39.
3-point goals: Erb 2, Romig 2, Leitzel.
Did not score: Trevor Sheaffer, Shawn Lightner.
Bloomsburg (15-4) 62
Daniel Guzevich 1 0-0 2; Madden Locke 7 2-3 17; Rae Grant 1 0-0 3; Jacob Evans 5 0-0 10; Nasir Heard 2 0-0 4; Adam McGinley 12 0-0 26. Totals 28 2-3 62.
3-point goals: McGinley 2, Locke, Grant.
Did not score: Dominic Rosini, Andru Williams.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;13;12;12;2 — 39
Bloomsburg;15;15;12;20 — 62