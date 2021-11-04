SELINSGROVE — Terri Reichard clutched the silver medal draped from her neck as though it was a prized possession.
Not even an hour earlier, the mere thought of receiving the district's runner-up award would have sickened the Line Mountain senior. However, after she and her teammates played a tremendous fourth quarter and two overtime periods to prompt a decisive shootout, the Eagles had positively earned those suckers.
"I really think that we were dominating those overtimes, and if we had a third one ..." Reichard said, her voice trailing off. "I mean, it's very disappointing.
"We didn't go into (the shootout) thinking we were going to lose."
Defending champion Bloomsburg, which was shut out over the final 56 1/2 minutes of regulation and overtime, got consecutive shootout goals from senior Gracie Brosious and juniors Kassie Bond and Andi Gutshall to post a 3-2 win in the District 4 Class A championship game Thursday at Selinsgrove's Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Panthers goalie Hailey Leisering thwarted Line Mountain's first three attempts in the shootout before Laney Yeager scored to make it 2-1. Gutshall's goal decided it after four of the teams' five shooters.
"It's a lot of pressure on one, single kid at that point after playing an entire game like that," said Maggie Fessler, who was in her first season as head coach when the Eagles won their last district crown in 2017. "I much rather would have had it end in overtime."
Third-seeded Bloomsburg (14-5-2), which beat Benton and Muncy by a combined score of 11-0 in the tournament's previous rounds, won its third district title. The Panthers will face District 2 runner-up Wyoming Area in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday.
Line Mountain (9-10-1), which reached the final as a No. 5 seed, will play the District 11 champion — Palmerton or Palisades — Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
Bloomsburg appeared to play with more energy from the start Thursday, beating the Eagles to balls and creating opportunities with its speed on the right flank.
A penalty corner just 3 1/2 minutes in turned dangerous when a scramble near the left post led to ball being chipped out of play. On the next Bloomsburg corner, Line Mountain goalie Taylor Deiter stopped Brosious' initial drive, but Panthers freshman Lilian Fogelsanger got to the rebound and scored.
Then, in the middle of the second quarter, another rebound goal off a corner shot put Bloomsburg in front 2-0. Brosious lifted the ball from top-right of the circle, and Line Mountain junior Alana Martz reached her stick to knocked it down to the turf. Courtney Shuman immediately pounced on the ball and scored.
"I was very, very frustrated because, right before the corner, my coach and (Deiter) both said, 'Let me take the straight shot,'" Martz said. "When I saw it go in the air, I didn't know what to do. So my thought was to slap it to the ground, and it deflected the wrong way. It really frustrated me."
Line Mountain matched its two first-half corners in the third period alone, and also turned away a series of three from Bloomsburg in the last 4:30 of the quarter.
Just a minute into the fourth, Line Mountain triggered a corner that saw the ball passed from Ainsley Derck on the left side of circle, through Martz near the top-center to Taylor Rothermel on the right. Nadja Hartmann, who alternated quarters with Leisering in the Bloomsburg cage, stopped Rothermel, but Yeager flashed in front from the right side to score her team-high 16th goal of the season.
"Earlier in the season, even with one goal scored, we would get our heads down. This time, we had our heads up," said Martz, who had an exceptional tournament in the midfield. "We knew we could score. We knew we could come back and win."
The Eagles turned up the intensity and played through a series of four corners without scoring the equalizer. At the end of that sequence, Reichard got past Shuman for a breakaway that Hartmann charged to smother. The ball was cleared to the center of the field, and Derck sent it right back to Reichard in the center of the circle for the tying goal with 7:55 to play.
"I was bummed because I know I can do better than that, and not just shoot it right at the goalie," Reichard said. "I really wanted it, and I needed to stay in it. I knew (the ball) was going to come back in and I could get a touch on it."
Bloomsburg swapped goalies and ended regulation with a flourish, earning four corners in the final 6 1/2 minutes. Rothermel, who had several key second-half corner flies, including one late, had a takeaway early in the first overtime that led to the Eagles' best chance of extra time. Rothermel swept the ball back to inserter Derck near the left post, who flicked the ball across the cage for Yeager for a near-miss.
Late in the first overtime, Martz stopped a Bloomsburg corner, and Maggie Mylin turned away Rothermel on the Eagles' last of 11 total corners. Fogelsanger swept the ball just wide of the cage on the only corner in the second OT.
"Guts. We had it in our heads in the fourth quarter that we were not going to make it easy for them to walk away with the win," said Fessler. "If we would have played the whole game like we played the fourth quarter, I think it would have been a different outcome.
"They didn't want to walk away completely defeated."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Selinsgrove H.S.
NO. 3 BLOOMSBURG 3, NO. 5 LINE MOUNTAIN 2 (SO)
First quarter
B-Lilian Fogelsanger, 3:42.
Second quarter
B-Courtney Shuman, 6:07.
Fourth quarter
LM-Laney Yeager, 13:29; LM-Terri Reichard (Ainsley Derck), 7:55.
Shootout
(Bloomsburg 3-1)
B-Kassie Bond; B-Gracie Brosious; LM-Laney Yeager; B-Andi Gutshall.
Shots: Tie 12-12. Corners: B 13-11. Cards: None. Saves: Line Mountain 7 (Taylor Deiter); Bloomsburg 8 (Hailey Leisering 5, Nadja Hartmann 3).