MIFFLINBURG — Camille Finerghty and Angela Reamer scored the first goals allowed by Bloomsburg this season, but it wasn’t enough for Mifflinburg to knock off the undefeated Panthers on Wednesday in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover field hockey game.
The Wildcats, who had won four consecutive games, had seven shots and five penalty corners. Camryn Murray assisted Finerghty on their first goal. Jaden Keister made six saves for Mifflinburg (7-3).
Cassie Slusser, Erica Yodock and Andi Gutshall scored for the Panthers (8-0), while Maddy Trivelpiece had five saves.