NORTHUMBERLAND — Anna Ulmer left the Northumberland Christian locker room after Monday’s 44-42 loss to Bloomsburg and made a beeline for the nearest free-throw stripe.
There she tried to work through a late-game miss that wasn’t as ruinous as her self-imposed practice made it seem. She was soon joined by twin sister Emma and several other teammates, who corralled rebounds as Anna took one foul shot after another.
“She’s a hard worker, and she’s used to making her free throws,” said Warriors coach Dan Severn. “If she doesn’t make all her free throws, she wants to work on them. It’s part of the work ethic of the team. We have girls that work hard, have talent, and work for each other.”
Northumberland Christian got exactly what it wanted from hosting a fellow district champion — except the win, of course — plus a little more, judging Anna Ulmer’s determination.
The Warriors stormed to an 11-point halftime lead before suffering an uncharacteristic shooting slump in a two-point third quarter. They mustered the goods to forge a tie with 27 seconds to play that was almost immediately broken by the confident Panthers.
Northumberland’s final possession ended with several quick passes on the perimeter, and a last-second heave by Rebekah Hayner that was deflected and snared by Bloomsburg’s Paige Temple.
“You have to know what to do in those end-game situations, and be able to deal with that pressure,” said Hayner, a senior. “I think that’s something you get from a game like this, and that’s what we wanted. We’re taking steps and pushing hard to keep our level of intensity and our play at a high level.”
Northumberland (10-2) followed perhaps its most impressive win of the season — 62-42 over once-beaten Nativity BVM on Saturday — with its toughest loss, bowing to the defending District 4 Class 3A champion. The Warriors, however, were almost flawless in the first half Monday, racing to a 28-17 halftime lead by shooting 12-for-23, and forcing 13 turnovers while committing just three turnovers.
Madeline Evans, a 6-foot sophomore post, did almost all of Bloomsburg’s damage in the first half with nine points and 10 rebounds. The Panthers, though, had few answers for the Warriors’ balance, and junior Emily Garvin in particular. The 5-7 all-state swing player had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the half — eight points, five rebounds and three steals in a 16-8 second quarter.
“I didn’t think we were being nearly as aggressive as we should be, especially on the offensive end,” said Bloomsburg coach John Wittman. “We gave up 28 points in the first half, and I’d like to be better there defensively, but I was really disappointed with only 17 points. So I said, ‘Guys, we’ve gotta stop letting them dictate what we’re doing and start attacking.’”
The third quarter was a cracked-mirror image of the second from the Warriors’ perspective. They made just one of 15 shot attempts — Emma Ulmer’s left-elbow jumper at the 3:36 mark — while the Panthers went 6-for-14 and protected the ball (two turnovers). In one seismic sequence following Ulmer’s bucket, Rylee Klinger and Paige Temple drained 3-pointers to pull Bloomsburg within one and power a 10-0 run to quarter’s end.
“We got tired, I think, in the second half, and they outran us and scored a couple buckets off fastbreaks when we didn’t get back,” said Hayner. “The tempo and momentum really switched, and that really hurt us.”
Hayner buried a tying 3-pointer with 5:21 to play in the game, not long before Wittman called on Klinger, who sat five-plus minutes with four fouls. The 10th player to score 1,000 points in Bloomsburg program history, Klinger hit a left-corner triple on her first shot back.
The Panthers led 40-35 at the 3:40 mark when Northumberland scored on three consecutive trips — an Anna Ulmer jumper off an inbound pass; a Kaitlyn Bookwalter assist to a cutting Emma Ulmer; and the last two of Garvin’s 14 points — to pull ahead.
“(Good) to see the lead slip away, get down five or six points, and not get in our heads but still go out and play basketball to get back into the game,” said Severn. “Shots weren’t falling in the second half, but they never quit.”
Klinger passed on a corner look for a drive-and-dish to Kelsey Widom for the lead at 1:31. Emma Ulmer made the first of two free throws to tie with 27 seconds left, but Temple then found Widom with a long diagonal pass to the low left block with 14 seconds showing.
Evans finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds, while Klinger added 12 points (eight in the second half).
“I think Rylee really responded in the second half,” said Wittman. “She was much more aggressive, much more attacking in the second half, and that’s her strength.
BLOOMSBURG 44,
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 42
Bloomsburg (10-1) 44
Paige Temple 1 0-0 3, Rylee Klinger 5 0-0 12, Kelsey Widom 3 0-0 6, Madaline Evans 5 7-8 17, Olivia Hull 1 0-0 2, Bryn Zentner 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 7-8 44.
3-point goals: Klinger 2, Temple.
Did not score: Ellen Hull.
Northumberland Christian (10-2) 42
Rebekah Hayner 3 0-0 7, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 2 0-0 4, Emily Garvin 4 6-9 14, Anna Ulmer 3 0-2 6, Emma Ulmer 4 1-2 9, Emma Daku-Treas 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-13 42.
3-point goals: Hayner.
Did not score: Eden Daku-Treas.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg`9`8`16`11 — 44
Northumberland Chr.`12`16`2`12 — 42