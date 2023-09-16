BLOOMSBURG — Edinboro scored 17 straight points, and the Fighting Scots limited Bloomsburg to just 314 yards of total offense, while forcing three turnovers as Edinboro picked up a 23-13 win over the Huskies at Danny Hale Field at Redman Stadium on Saturday.
The two teams were tied at 7-7, when each scored on their first possession of the game, but a defensive struggled ensued.
It looked like the game would be tied at the half, but C.J. Waldner recovered a Bloomsburg fumble at the Edinboro 48 with 25 second left. The Fighting Scots (1-2)
covered 21 yards with two passes, and Reed Martin made a 48-yard field goal with no time left in the first half for a 10-7 Edinboro lead.
Bloomsburg went three-and-out on its first drive of the third quarter, and Edinboro put together an 11-play 55-yard scoring drive capped by Keon Anderson's 1-yard TD plunge with 9:17 left in the third quarter to give the Fighting Scots a 16-7 lead after a blocked extra point.
The teams would exchange punts, before Edinboro used a nine-play 80-yard drive to take a 23-7 lead on Mike Watkins 31-yard TD grab from Isaac Bernard with 10:55 left in the game.
Danville graduate K.J. Riley would throw a 11-yard TD pass to Nas Jones, a tight end from Williamsport, with 9:31 left in the game to cut the lead to 23-13.
Edinboro would drive to the Bloomsburg 13, but Ron Jones picked off a pass, and returned it 43 yards to the Edinboro 47 to keep Huskies hopes alive trailing by 10 points with 4:06 left.
The Huskies drove to the Edinboro 37, but a 17-yard completition by Bloomsburg ended with a fumble ending the Huskies' chances.
Riley finished with 16-of-23 for 134 yards and a score for the Huskies.
Edinboro 23, Bloomsburg 13
Edinboro (1-2);7;3;6;7 — 23
Bloomsburg (1-2);7;0;0;6 — 13
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
E-Brian Trobel 4 run (Reed Martin kick)
B-Kaleb Monaco 4 run (Brendan McGonigle kick)
Second quarter
E-FG Martin 48
Third quarter
E-Keon Anderson 1 run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
E-Mike Watkins 31 pass from Isaac Bernard (Richie Pekmezian kick)
B-Nas Jones 11 pass from K.J. Riley (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Edin;Bloom
First downs;27;16
Rushes-net yards;36-124;26-180
Passing yards;294;134
Passing;28-48-2;16-25-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-3
Penalties-yards;9-79;10-79
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Edinboro: Brian Trobel 29-104, TD; Mike Watkins 1-7; Isaac Bernard 1-6; Thaddeus Stanfield 1-5; Keon Anderson 2-4, TD; Jerry Dinkins 2-(-2). Bloomsburg: Kaleb Monaco 16-149, TD; Ty Pringle 8-18; K.J. Riley 2-13.
PASSING — Edinboro: Bernard 28-42-2 for 294 yards, TD. Bloomsburg: Riley 16-23-0 for 134 yards, TD; team, 0-2-0.
RECEIVING — Edinboro: Watkins 9-108, TD; Standfield 6-71; Aaron Hopkins 7-67; Amani Bailey 2-17; Jake L'Heureux 1-17; Teagan Brown 1-9; Trobel 2-5. Bloomsburg: Nas Jones 4-49, TD; Jerry Griffen-Batchler 4-29; Monaco 4-19; Owen Anderson 2-19; Peyton Persing 1-17; John Mack 1-1.