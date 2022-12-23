The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Bryn Zentner and Madeline Evans combined to score 34 points, and Bloomsburg got past Shikellamy 48-40 in a Heartland Athletic Conference girls basketball crossover game Friday at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
Zentner, a junior guard, scored 21 points, while senior post Evans added 13 points for the Panthers (6-1), who won their third consecutive game.
The Braves (1-6) lost for the second time in three days. They dropped another eight-point game at Hughesville on Wednesday.
The Braves next play at home Tuesday against Williamsport.
Shikellamy won the junior varsity game in a rout, 31-16.