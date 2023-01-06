MOUNT CARMEL — Katie Witkoski hit a late 3-pointer, and so did Ava Chapman as Mount Carmel looked for another win in the closing seconds.
This time, however, the Red Tornadoes' rally fell just short as Maddy Devine and Teagan Serrano iced the game for Bloomsburg from the foul line. The Panthers held on for a 42-39 win in the battle of Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III contenders.
Seven players scored for Bloomsburg, which pushed its record to 10-1 overall (2-0 HAC-III). Mount Carmel, which was coming off a 41-4-0 win over division rival Southern Columbia, fell to 9-2 (2-1).
With just five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Bloomsburg’s Madeline Evans fouled out after back-to-back calls against her. Despite the setback, the Panthers were forced to adjust and outscored the hosts 20-18 in the period.
“They stepped up there for us,” Bloomsburg coach John Wittman said. “I continue to say they have stepped up and made us a complete team. It was evident with the free throws tonight.”
Serrano, Devine, and Cassie McGinley all hit key free throws late as the Panthers fought off a furious run from the Red Tornadoes.
“We take a lot of free throw reps at practice, and you have to have confidence,” Devine said. “You have to remember to breathe and trust in your abilities.”
Serrano’s shots came with 43 seconds left and gave Bloomsburg a 38-34 advantage. McGinley then added one at the line before Devine iced the game with consecutive free throws.
“We hit five of those six free throws from those players,” Wittman said. "It’s amazing. They really stepped up there for us.”
Devine also had a big moment in the middle of the fourth when she was fouled driving to the basket. The shot was good and so was her attempt from the line to give Bloomsburg a 33-24 advantage.
“When times starts ticking down everything matters,” Devine said. “Being able to finish and get to the free throw line and get the bucket is really going to help — especially in tight games.”
Bryn Zentner, who finished with 11 points, three rebounds and a steal, was looked to be Bloomsburg’s leader on the floor after Evans fouled out. The junior was outstanding, putting players in position to score and guarding Mount Carmel senior post Alyssa Reisinger in the paint.
“It was a great team win,” Wittman said. “There was a lot of adversity on our side, but we were able to step up and rise above it.”
The stingy Panther defense limited Mount Carmel to just five makes from the floor in the opening half.
The defense was especially good in the second quarter as the Panthers used a frequent double-team against Reisinger throughout the eight-minute stanza. Evans, Bella Pistoia, and McGinley all had blocks as Reisinger felt the pressure.
“If they are going to double that means somebody else was open,” Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said. “Katie Witkoski did a really nice job of getting to the opposite block and getting some easy layups.”
Witkoski finished with 15 to lead all Mount Carmel scorers. Her offense also helped open things up for Reisinger as Bloomsburg committed to stopping her.
“She plays hard and does a lot of the little things,” Varano said. “She gave us a spark offensively when we needed it.”
Reisinger had a stretch of four consecutive points to pull the Red Tornadoes within two of tying before halftime.
Bloomsburg matched Reisinger offensively with Evans, who had 11 rebounds and four points in the opening half. She also added two steals to those numbers.
Mount Carmel's anticipated advantage never materialized after Evans fouled out. Reisinger had just five of her 12 points in the fourth.
“Then I looked at Alyssa (Reisinger) a little more,” Varano said. “Zentner did a great job on her. It’s a tough matchup against her.”
Bloomsburg 42, Mount Carmel 39
Bloomsburg (10-1) 42
Bella Pistoia 2 0-0 4; Bryn Zentner 4 2-4 11; Teagan Serrano 0 2-2 2; Cassie McGinley 2 1-2 5; Madeline Evans 4 0-2 8; Alyssa Shuman 3 0-1 6; Maddy Devine 1 4-5 6. Totals 16 9-16 42.
3-point goals: Zentner.
Did not score: None.
Mount Carmel (9-2) 39
Ava Champman 2 0-0 5; Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-2 4; Abby Klokis 0 0-0 0; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 3; Katie Witkoski 7 1-2 16; Alyssa Reisinger 5 1-7 11. Totals 17 2-9 39.
3-point goals: Chapman, K. Witkoski, R. Witkoski.
Did not score: Abby Klokis, Sydney Reed.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg;10;6;6;20 — 42
Mount Carmel;6;6;8;18 — 39