ALMEDIA – The Selinsgrove American Legion team rallied from an early seven-run deficit against undefeated Bloomsburg, but it was’t enough in the winners bracket of the Division I American Legion playoffs on Wednesday at Central Columbia High School.
Cooper Thrush and Kolton Smith each had RBIs in the bottom of the fifth inning to help Bloomsburg to a 10-8 victory over Selinsgrove.
Bloomsburg (12-0) will host Berwick, a 2-1 winner over Shamokin/Mount Carmel, in the winners bracket final at 5:30 p.m. today. Selinsgrove (6-8) awaits the winner of today’s Shamokin/Mount Carmel-Danville game on Friday.
After two innings, Bloomsburg led 7-0, but Selinsgrove scored three runs in third, and four in the fourth to tie the game. Randy Richter had the big hit in the third, a two-run single after an error brought home the first run of the inning.
Blaise Zeiders had an RBI single in the fourth, while the other three runs were brought home by Bloomsburg errors.
Cole Hock and Matt Mumaw combined to shut down the Selinsgrove bats with 2 1/3 innings of two-hit, one unearned run relief pitching. Mummaw struck out two to pick up the victory for Bloomsburg.
Bloomsburg 10, Selinsgrove 8
Selinsgrove 003 301 0 — 8-9-3
Bloomsburg 250 021 x — 10-5-6
WP: Matt Mumaw; LP: Horten.
Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile 1-for-4, double; Ryan Aument 1-for-5, 3 runs scored; Blaise Zeiders 1-for-3, run, RBI; Randy Richter 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Nate Aument 2-for-4, run.
Bloomsburg: Dylan Harris, 2 runs; Evan Long, 2 runs, RBI; Owen Lewis 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Cade Lawton 1-for-3, double, 2 runs; Cooper Thrush 2-for-3, run, RBI.
n Berwick 2,
Shamokin/Mount Carmel 1
BERWICK — Sawyer Kemp scattered just three hits to lead Berwick to the victory in the Division I playoffs.
Kemp needed just 67 pitches in the complete-game victory, throwing 48 strikes. He finished with five strikeouts and one walk.
Berwick will travel to Bloomsburg in the winners bracket final today. Shamokin/Mount Carmel will host Danville in the elimination bracket at 5:30 p.m. at the Shamokin Area High School.
Regular season
n Mifflinburg 9, Lewisburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg used a five-run third inning, and got six shutout innings from Tony Bennage in the victory as the teams prepare for next week’s Division II Tournament in Hughesville.
Bennage struck out eight and walked four.
Josh Foster had a two-run single in the third, while Mason Cooper added an RBI single. Bennage added a sacrifice fly and Michael Warren a bases-loaded walk to give Mifflinburg (12-1) a 6-0 lead.
Dominic Silvers had a pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the seventh for Lewisburg (9-4).
Mifflinburg 9, Lewisburg 1
Lewisburg 000 000 1 — 1-5-4
Mifflinburg 015 012 x — 9-7-1
Aaron Hoover, Nick Shedleski (4), Jack Landis (6) and Kadyn Magyar. Tony Bennage, Michael Warren (7) and Josh Foster.
WP: Bennage; LP: Hoover.
Lewisburg: Dominic Silvers 1-for-2, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Gavin Enders 2-for-4, 2 runs; Garrett Becker 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Josh Foster 2-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Mason Cooper 1-for-3, RBI; Bryce Koonsman 1-for-2, double, run.