SUNBURY — Shikellamy is playing much better than a one-win team on defense, but the injury-riddled Braves are still struggling to find consistency on offense over four quarters.
Friday night, Bloomsburg needed every one of the 20 more offensive snaps it had against the pesky Braves, converting a fourth-quarter turnover into an insurance touchdown in a 20-7 win at Shikellamy Stadium.
The Panthers (5-3) ran 55 plays to Shikellamy's 35, tripling the Braves' first down total. Thanks to a stingy defense, the Braves (1-7) were in the game until late in the fourth quarter once again.
"The guys play hard, but we keep making mistakes," said Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser. "We have a nice drive going, we get called for holding. We have a goal-line stand, then we fumble it away. But they never quit."
Friday night's game unfolded like a lot of others so far this fall for the Braves. Battle, battle, battle, bad break and it's too much to overcome.
Shikellamy missed a couple of chances early. On the first drive, the Braves snuffed out a fake punt and took over on the Panthers' 40. On the next series, Lucas Wetzel intercepted a pass and returned it to the 37.
The Braves gained seven total yards on the two drives, never reaching the red zone.
"If we do something there, gain some momentum that we can carry for the rest of the game," Keiser said. "With that great field position we had, it would have been a different ballgame if we do score early."
The Panthers hit a big pass play to switch field position on the next series when Liam Zentner found Nick Wharton behind the defense for 46 yards. Four plays later Madden Locke barreled in from the three to make it 7-0.
In another near miss, Shikellamy had Bloomsburg facing a long fourth down from the 10-yard line, but Zentner spun out of a potential drive-ending sack, flipping the ball to Wharton for a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
The Braves responded with their best drive of the night, a possession ignited by a big fourth-down conversion pass from Wetzel to Luke Snyder. Dererk Turber-Ortiz capped the drive with a 2-yard TD run — thanks to a big push from Isaac Schaffer-Neitz to make it 14-7 at the half.
Defenses dominated the third quarter and into the fourth, when Shikellamy stuffed a Locke run from the four on fourth down. But the Braves fumbled the ball away inside their own 10 two plays later. Locke wasn't stopped on the next fourth down, icing the game with a 2-yard score with 7:09 to play.
BLOOMSBURG 20, SHIKELLAMY 7
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Bloomsburg (5-3);7;7;0;6 — 20
Shikellamy (1-7);0;7;0;0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
B-Madden Locke 3 run (Sisay Doerschler kick), 1:22
Second quarter
B-Nick Wharton 10 pass from Liam Zentner (Doerschler kick), 7:25
S-Derek Turber-Ortiz 2 run (Nick Koontz kick), 1:55
Fourth quarter
B-Locke 2 run (kick failed), 7:09
TEAM STATISTICS
;B;S
First downs;16;5
Rushes-yards;37-154;23-68
Passing yards;148;75
Comp.-att.-int.;9-18-2;9-24-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;10-79;4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bloomsburg: Locke 16-77, 2 TDs; Blake Zeisloft, 13-83; Wyatt Brosious, 2-13; Jake Fogelsanger, 1-0; Zentner, 3-(-15); Team, 2-(-4). Shikellamy: Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 14-57; Derek Turber Ortiz, 6-27, TD; Lucas Wetzel 1-(-11); Team 2-(-5).
PASSING — Bloomsburg: Zentner, 5-9-0, 92 yards, TD; Locke 1-3-1, 34 yards; Brosious, 3-5-1, 22 yards. Shikellamy: Wetzel 9-24-0, 75 yards.
RECEIVING — Bloomsburg: Locke 4-35; Fogelsanger 2-46; Wharton, 2-56, TD; Nasir Kelly, 1-11. Shikellamy: Luke Snyder, 8-69; Rashawn Martin 1-6.