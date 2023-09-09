CLARION — Kaleb Monaco rushed for 126 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown in the third quarter that helped Bloomsburg University beat Clarion, 21-7, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover football game Saturday afternoon.
The visiting Huskies (1-1) intercepted Clarion quarterback Will Alexander four times, with Tom Goetz's pick on the game's second snap giving Bloomsburg a lead. Goetz snared the pass at the Clarion 16-yard line, but Alexander forced a fumble on the return at the 2. Nate Capers covered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown, and the first of Brenden McGonigle's three PATs made it 7-0 just 19 seconds into the game.
The Eagles (1-1) tied the score with an Alexander 7-yard keeper midway through the second quarter. The TD capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive.
Bloomsburg answered by marching 89 yards on 10 plays, with Matt Buchman ending the five-minute drive with a 5-yard scoring run with 64 seconds left in the half.
Monaco's 63-yard bolt came with 1:35 left in the third quarter, putting the Huskies up 14-7.
Danville graduate KJ Riley was 14-of-20 for 155 yards through the air and added 14 yards on two carries in the win.
Joe Kahn, a Selinsgrove grad, made four tackles and an interception early in the fourth quarter. Clarion faced fourth-and-3 at the Bloomsburg 34 when Kahn picked off an Alexander pass at the 6 with 11:48 to play.
The Huskies' Quentin Gaskill picked off Alexander on fourth-and-goal from the 5 with 6:59 left.
Bloomsburg 21, Clarion 7
Bloomsburg (1-1);7;7;7;0 — 21
Clarion (1-1);0;7;0;0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
B-Nate Capers 0 interception return (Brenden McGonigle kick), 14:41
Second quarter
C-Will Alexander 7 run (Andrew Kurtas kick), 6:03
B-Matt Buchman 5 run (McGonigle kick), 1:04
Third quarter
B-Kaleb Monaco 63 run (McGonigle kick), 1:35
TEAM STATISTICS
;B;C
First downs;14;17
Rushes-yards;33-160;33-167
Passing yards;155;154
Comp.-att.-int.;14-20-0;19-34-4
Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;4-45;3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bloomsburg: Kaleb Monaco 19-126, TD; Ty Pringle 6-14; KJ Riley 2-14; Matt Buchman 3-5, TD; Jerry Griffen-Batchler 1-5. Clarion: Khalil Owens 15-126; Corahn Alleyne 10-26; Will Alexander 6-15, TD; Karamogo Sylla 1-0; Paul Newton 1-0.
PASSING — Bloomsburg: Riley 14-20-0, 155 yds. Clarion: Alexander 19-34-4, 154 yds.
RECEIVING — Bloomsburg: Griffen-Batchler 6-82; Monaco 1-28; Nas Jones 3-27; Pringle 1-9; Owen Anderson 2-5; Peyton Persing 1-4. Clarion: Owens 5-62; Trenten Smith 2-26; Alleyne 2-23; Andy Martin 2-21; Ty Corbin 2-4; Oliver Van Dyke 1-17; Tony Powell 1-5; Zack Kindel 1-5; Khalon Simmons 1-3; Newton 1-2; Joey Arnold 1-(-14).