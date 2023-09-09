CLARION — Kaleb Monaco rushed for 126 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown in the third quarter that helped Bloomsburg University beat Clarion, 21-7, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover football game Saturday afternoon.

The visiting Huskies (1-1) intercepted Clarion quarterback Will Alexander four times, with Tom Goetz's pick on the game's second snap giving Bloomsburg a lead. Goetz snared the pass at the Clarion 16-yard line, but Alexander forced a fumble on the return at the 2. Nate Capers covered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown, and the first of Brenden McGonigle's three PATs made it 7-0 just 19 seconds into the game.

The Eagles (1-1) tied the score with an Alexander 7-yard keeper midway through the second quarter. The TD capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive.

Bloomsburg answered by marching 89 yards on 10 plays, with Matt Buchman ending the five-minute drive with a 5-yard scoring run with 64 seconds left in the half.

Monaco's 63-yard bolt came with 1:35 left in the third quarter, putting the Huskies up 14-7.

Danville graduate KJ Riley was 14-of-20 for 155 yards through the air and added 14 yards on two carries in the win.

Joe Kahn, a Selinsgrove grad, made four tackles and an interception early in the fourth quarter. Clarion faced fourth-and-3 at the Bloomsburg 34 when Kahn picked off an Alexander pass at the 6 with 11:48 to play.

The Huskies' Quentin Gaskill picked off Alexander on fourth-and-goal from the 5 with 6:59 left.

Bloomsburg 21, Clarion 7

Bloomsburg (1-1);7;7;7;0 — 21

Clarion (1-1);0;7;0;0 — 7

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

B-Nate Capers 0 interception return (Brenden McGonigle kick), 14:41

Second quarter

C-Will Alexander 7 run (Andrew Kurtas kick), 6:03

B-Matt Buchman 5 run (McGonigle kick), 1:04

Third quarter

B-Kaleb Monaco 63 run (McGonigle kick), 1:35

TEAM STATISTICS

;B;C

First downs;14;17

Rushes-yards;33-160;33-167

Passing yards;155;154

Comp.-att.-int.;14-20-0;19-34-4

Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;4-45;3-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Bloomsburg: Kaleb Monaco 19-126, TD; Ty Pringle 6-14; KJ Riley 2-14; Matt Buchman 3-5, TD; Jerry Griffen-Batchler 1-5. Clarion: Khalil Owens 15-126; Corahn Alleyne 10-26; Will Alexander 6-15, TD; Karamogo Sylla 1-0; Paul Newton 1-0.

PASSING — Bloomsburg: Riley 14-20-0, 155 yds. Clarion: Alexander 19-34-4, 154 yds.

RECEIVING — Bloomsburg: Griffen-Batchler 6-82; Monaco 1-28; Nas Jones 3-27; Pringle 1-9; Owen Anderson 2-5; Peyton Persing 1-4. Clarion: Owens 5-62; Trenten Smith 2-26; Alleyne 2-23; Andy Martin 2-21; Ty Corbin 2-4; Oliver Van Dyke 1-17; Tony Powell 1-5; Zack Kindel 1-5; Khalon Simmons 1-3; Newton 1-2; Joey Arnold 1-(-14).

Tags

Trending Video