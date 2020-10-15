BLOOMSBURG — Rylee Klinger and Paige Temple scored goals five minutes apart midway through the second half to rally past Mifflinburg for a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls soccer victory Wednesday.
The Wildcats led on Sarah Fritz’s first-half goal, which was assisted by Peyton Yocum. Kristi Benfield made 12 saves for Mifflinburg.
Bloomsburg 2, Mifflinburg 1
First half
M-Sarah Fritz (Peyton Yocum), 14:58.
Second half
B-Rylee Klinger (Brynna Zenter), 57:59; B-Paige Temple, 62:47.
Shots: B, 14-6. Corners: B, 1-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 12 (Kristi Benfield); Bloomsburg 5 (Abbey Gerasimoff).
n Lourdes Regional 4,
Tri-Valley 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Paityn Moyer recorded a natural hat trick, and Masie Reed assisted on two goals as Lourdes Regional won in a Schuylkill League shutout.
Moyer scored just 84 seconds into the match with a Reed assist, then added consecutive goals after halftime. Allie Albert capped the Red Raiders’ scoring with Reed’s help.
Emily Shaffer made three saves for a clean sheet.
Lourdes Regional 4, Tri-Valley 0
First half
LR-Paityn Moyer (Masie Reed), 1:24.
Second half
LR-Moyer, 42:23; LR-Moyer, 55:20; LR-Allie Albert (Reed), 64:16.
Shots: LR 6-3. Corners: LR 2-1. Saves: Tri-Valley 6 (Schley); Lourdes Regional 3 (Emily Shaffer).