MILTON — Without its size in the middle — due to sophomore Emily McKee being out with a knee injury — Warrior Run’s game plan for Wednesday’s District 4 Class 3A semifinal was quite simple.
Pack in its zone defense to combat Bloomsburg’s distinct size advantage, and hope to hit enough outside shots to pull off the upset of the second-seeded Panthers.
It worked for a quarter, but once Bloomsburg exerted its advantage on the boards, and the Defenders shots didn’t fall, it proved to be a long night for Warrior Run.
Bloomsburg nearly doubled Warrior Run in rebounding as the Defenders suffered through a 19.7% (13-of-66) night from the floor in Bloomsburg’s 53-31 win at Milton High School.
“Our game plan was go out and shoot the ball — shoot it! shoot it! shoot it! We were trying to beat the odds,” Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb said. “We knew our inside presence wasn’t going to be there without Emily.
“My heart goes out to my girls. You work and you work all year, and it starts to click at the end of the season, then it’s taken away with the injury.”
Bloomsburg (20-5) advances to the District 4 Class 3A title game, where it will face Loyalsock (22-3), a 51-38 winner over Central Columbia. The two teams split in the regular season.
Warrior Run (16-8) will face the Blue Jays (15-10) with a state berth on the line in the consolation game. Central Columbia beat Warrior Run twice in the regular season.
“I told the girls after the game we need to have a short memory,” Herb said.
The two teams were scoreless until Warrior Run’s Katie Watkins knocked down a 3-pointer three minutes into the game. Jordan Hartman added a 3-pointer, and Gracy Beachel’s layup with 5.3 seconds left in the first quarter left the two teams tied 8-8.
However, the second quarter was all the Panthers as they began to exert their presence inside.
“I think we did a better job of attacking offensively in the second quarter,” Bloomsburg coach John Witman said. “We pushed the ball a little bit more (in the second quarter). I thought we were tentative early in the game.”
The Panthers scored the first 17 points of the second quarter, opening up a 25-8 lead with 28 seconds left in the first half. Bloomsburg did most of its damage with second-chance points in the quarter as Kailey Zenter and Olivia Hull combined for seven offensive rebounds.
“That’s what hurt. Defensively, we wanted to force outside shots. ... We did exactly what we wanted,” Herb said. “But, when they hit the boards like that, it really hurts. (Bloomsburg) is getting second-chance points, and we aren’t.”
Zenter led the Panthers with 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Madeline Evans added nine points and 13 rebounds, and Kelsey Widom had nine points and 10 boards.
Beachel had 12 points to lead Warrior Run, while Sydney Hoffman finished with six points and nine rebounds.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A SEMIFINAL
at Milton High School
BLOOMSBURG 53,
WARRIOR RUN 31
Warrior Run (16-10) 31
Sydney Hoffman 3 0-0 6; Gracy Beachel 5 0-0 12; Katie Watkins 1 0-0 3; Jordan Hartman 2 0-0 6; Holly Hollenbach 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 0-1 31.
3-point goals: Beachel 2, Hartman 2, Watkins.
Did not score: Marissa Pick, Alayna Watkins.
Bloomsburg (20-5) 53
Ellen Hull 2 0-0 5; Kailey Zenter 6 1-2 13; Rylee Klinger 3 0-0 8; Kelsey Weldom 3 2-4 9; Madeline Evans 2 5-8 9; Paige Temple 1 0-0 2; Olivia Hull 1 5-6 7. Totals 18 13-22 53.
3-point goals: Klinger 2, E. Hull, Weldom.
Did not score: Maizy Aikey, Madison Morris
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 8 2 9 12 — 31
Bloomsburg 8 19 16 10 — 53