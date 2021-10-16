BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg held Lock Haven to 96 offensive yards Saturday as the Huskies rolled to a 44-0 win.
Bloomsburg (2-5) led only 14-0 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
David LePoidevin threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for another touchdown for the Huskies. LePoidevin threw touchdown passes of 45 and 78 yards to Malik Langley.
BLOOMSBURG 44 LOCK HAVEN 0
Lock Haven;0;0;0;0 — 0
Bloomsburg;7;7;17;13 — 44
First quarter
BU-David LePoidevin 1 run (Mike Baloga kick)
Second quarter
BU-Malik Langley 45 pass from LePoidevin (Mike Baloga kick)
Third quarter
BU-FG Baloga 25
BU-Langley 78 pass from LePoidevin (Baloga kick)
BU-Tyshaun Pollard 13 pass from LePoidevin (Baloga kick)
Fourth quarter
BU-Alex Gooden 1 run (Baloga kick)
BU-Ben Ries 34 run (Baloga rush fumbled)
TEAM STATISTICS
;LH;B
First Downs;6;17
Rushes-yards;5-63;12-227
Passing yards;33;246
Passing;9-22-1;7-16-0
Fumbles-lost;4-1;3-0
Penalties-yards;7-34;6-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lock Haven: Dymeir Still 4-18; Dante Graham 4-17; Jordan Heisey 8-15; DeAn Wakefield 6-9; Ethan Persa 6-4; Jacob Strum 2-4; Kad Bittinger 1-(-1); Kareem Davis 1-(-3). Bloomsburg: Kaleb Monaco 18-91; Alex Gooden 6-55, TD; Nyfease West 8-40; Ben Ries 3-36, TD; John Ayres 7-12; Tyshaun Pollard 3-6; David LePoidevin 8-(-13), TD.
PASSING — Lock Haven: Persa 5-9-0, 21 yards; Helsey 4-13-1, 12 yards. Bloomsburg: LePoidevin 7-16-0, 246 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Lock Haven: Kad Bittinger 3-13; DeAn Wakefield 2-10; Isia Gonzalez 1-7; Chase Holmes 1-6; Jadin Goodman 1-2; Dante Graham 1-(-5). Bloomsburg: Malik Langley 2-123, 2 TDs; Tyshaun Pollard 2-48, TD; John Mack 1-48; Matthew Bowes 1-16; Kaleb Monaco 1-11.