SUNBURY — Averi Dodge was running on senior pride long after the adrenaline of playing in a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time wore off.
How else to explain how she sparked Shikellamy's second-half comeback attempt, a raucous rally that slashed a 22-point deficit by more than half?
"This is our last time playing on our home court, us as seniors," Dodge said. "We were playing our hardest."
The Braves needed less than a quarter's worth of game time to pull within a dozen points of Bloomsburg with five minutes to play. The Panthers responded by making seven of nine free throws down the stretch — including the last four in a row by Bryn Zentner — to close out their 64-54 win in the HAC semifinal Wednesday night.
"They're very good," Shikellamy coach Lew Dellegrotti said of the HAC-II runner-up Panthers. "Our girls played hard. They didn't quit, so I'm pleased with that."
Bloomsburg (20-3) won its fifth consecutive game and its first HAC Tournament victory in the program's third appearance. The Panthers will face HAC-II champion Southern Columbia (21-1) for the championship 6 p.m. Friday at Shikellamy H.S. The Tigers swept the teams' regular-season series.
The HAC-I champion Braves (16-7), who made their HAC Tournament debut, will next compete in the Districts 4/11 Class 5A playoffs.
Bloomsburg junior post Madeline Evans had game-high totals of 24 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's win. The 6-footer surpassed her season averages of 16.7 points and 14.9 boards, and nearly matched Shikellamy (19 rebounds). She was a force on the glass, helping to stave off the Braves' comeback by limiting them to one shot on most possessions.
"I just know I have to get the rebounds so it cuts their second chances off because they're a good shooting team. The last thing we need is for them to kick it out, and shoot a 3," Evans said. "They're a very physical team — they were on my arms — but I was just like, I've got to be stronger than them. It needed to be one-and-done for them."
Evans was held without a field goal in the first quarter, but the Panthers' aggressiveness off the dribble forged a 9-0 lead that became 13-3 by period's end. Alyssa Shuman scored six points in the quarter with drives (0.5 off her season average) to knock the Braves on the heels.
"(Shikellamy is) a well-coached team, and we felt it was important for us to be efficient offensively," said Bloomsburg coach John Wittman. "We had a height advantage, so let's look to Madeline early and get it to her. If they're going to deny that, let's drive in on them. I thought Alyssa and Maddie (Devine, the opposite wing) did a good job.
"We came out strong and did what we were hoping to do."
The Braves shot 1-for-9 in the first quarter, breaking through with Paige Fausey's layup at the 2:57 mark. Evans got going in the second quarter, scoring six points; Zentner added seven more; and Devine's driving bucket made it 27-12 just 75 seconds before half.
"We just started out very slow. That really hurt us," said Dodge. "Honesty, we are a second-half team. We just needed to come out stronger."
The Braves' deficit grew to 42-20 midway through the third quarter as Evans continued to dominate inside with six points in a 12-4 run.
"We didn't have answer tonight for her," said Dellegrotti, who was without forwards Emma Bronowicz, a regular starter, and Kirsten Strohecker. "When you get to this level, size is going to have an impact. We just didn't have the right answer."
Lockcuff Memorial Gym began to buzz late in the third when the Braves scored on four consecutive trips, including Blaire Balestrini's second 3-pointer and a Dodge 3-point play. Fausey closed the 15-8 run with a trey and two free throws.
The surge continued into a fourth quarter with points on four of five Shikellamy possessions to make it 54-42. Minnier, Scheller, Dodge and Fausey scored during the spree, and gave the Braves hope with five minutes to play.
The Panthers, who made only two buckets in the fourth, bumped the lead to 17 with just more than three minutes left. Zentner, a sophomore swing player, was 6-for-7 at the line in the last quarter to finish with 19 points.
Scheller had five of her 13 points in the final two-plus minutes, including a 28-footer that beat the final buzzer. Fausey added 12 for the Braves.
"Definitely boosts our confidence," said Dodge, who finished with a team-best 17 points. "They were the better team tonight, but even being in this PHAC Tournament was just a good thing for our seniors. It definitely sucks losing, but they were just the better team."
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
At Phil Lockcuff Memorial Gymnasium, Shikellamy H.S.
BLOOMSBURG (20-3) 64
Olivia Hull 3 0-0 6, Maddie Devine 2 0-0 4, Bryn Zentner 5 8-11 19, Madeline Evans 7 10-15 24, Alyssa Shuman 3 1-2 7, Charly Schlauch 1 0-0 2, Bella Pistoia 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 19-28 64.
3-point goals: Zentner.
Did not score: Teagan Serrano, Kendall Smith.
SHIKELLAMY (16-7) 54
Melanie Minnier 1 0-0 2, Averi Dodge 7 3-4 17, Tori Scheller 5 2-5 13, Paige Fausey 4 3-6 12, Lily Wiest 2 0-0 4, Blaire Balestrini 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 8-15 54.
3-point goals: Balestrini 2, Fausey, Scheller.
Did not score: Taylor Sees.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg;13;17;20;14 — 64
Shikellamy;3;13;19;19 — 54