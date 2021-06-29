LEWISBURG — Bloomsburg scored 10 runs over the first three innings of its District 13 8-10 Division Little League baseball tournament matchup against Selinsgrove.
It was a devastating start for Selinsgrove, which attempted to rally with two inside-the-park home runs, but ultimately fell short in an 11-4 loss.
“Give Bloomsburg credit,” Selinsgrove manager Duane Gaugler said. “They came out and hit the ball hard earlier on in the game. If I was their coach, I would have been thrilled with the way they came out and attacked the ball.”
Bloomsburg recorded 10 of its 14 hits in the first two innings. That included two singles from Trevor Devine, two singles from Chase Patton, two singles from Bobby Nenstiel, and a double each from Aiden Breach and Evan Hess.
“We knew we could come out and hit,” Bloomsburg manager Mike Spotts said. “Because we had the bye in the first round, we didn’t get to play and had a few extra days. I was so pleased to see the guys weren’t nervous. They were aggressive.”
Selinsgrove’s big offensive highlight came in the fourth inning after Blake Dressler came on as a pinch hitter. He fell behind in the count but ripped a ball through the infield on the third pitch.
Dressler then displayed his speed by rounding the bases for the game’s first home run.
“As a coaching staff that’s what we were talking about,” Gaugler said. “They didn’t give up. We got off to a rocky start. In the end, the kids put some good swings on the ball. They hit it hard.”
That wouldn’t be the only inside-the-park home run for Selinsgrove. Mason Neidig legged one out in the fifth inning during his second at-bat.
Neidig hesitated a little as he rounded third, but sprinted home safely.
“The kids got to run around the bases, which is always nice to see,” Gaugler said. “It’s baseball. You’re always looking for that moment to build off of. We are going to keep encouraging these kids to keep playing hard.”
Selinsgrove drops into the consolation bracket, and will face the winner of tonight's game between Central Columbia and Lewisburg on Friday.
LITTLE LEAGUE
DISTRICT 13
8-10 DIVISION BASEBALL
BLOOMSBURG 11, SELINSGROVE 4
Bloomsburg;532;010 — 11-14-0
Selinsgrove;100;210 — 4-5-1
Chase Patton, Maverick Good (3), Bobby Nenstiel (6) and Jacob Spotts. Cole Inch, Austin Lehman (3), Braydon Gaugler (5), Lucas Aurand (6) and Colton Fegley.
WP: Patton; LP: Inch.
Bloomsburg: Chase Patton 4-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Aiden Breach 1-for-1, double, run, 2 RBIs; Evan Hess 1-for-2, double, RBI.
Selinsgrove: Blake Dressler home run; Mason Neidig home run.