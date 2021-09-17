MIDDLEBURG — Lance Adams and his band of assistant coaches have been trying repeatedly to get slow-starting Midd-West to press harder on the gas pedal.
Yet try as they might Friday night at Sports Boosters Park — a venue shrouded by fog by game’s end — Adams’ Mustangs were unable to muster much of anything when they had the football until well into the third quarter.
By then, it was way too late.
Flashing all sorts of speed at the skill positions, Bloomsburg dealt the Mustangs a 40-21 loss in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover.
Liam Zentner tossed three touchdown passes — two to Madden Locke and one to Parker Jones — and ran for fourth to lead Mike Kogut’s Panthers (1-3). As if that wasn’t enough, Daniel Guzevich returned an interception 46 yards for Bloom’s final score, and Sisay Doerschler cracked a pair of field goals that covered 38 and 42 yards.
Doerschler’s first boot, on the final play of the first half, had the Panthers up 24-0.
“We have not started well all year long,” Adams lamented. “Even 0-0 at the end of the first quarter was a bit of a moral victory for us, because we were there. And then they outscored us 24-0 in the second quarter.
“You can’t expect to do that and still be in football games.”
One bright spot for Midd-West (0-4) — which continued to play even as the fog rolled off nearby Shade Mountain — was Corey Reinard flashing his blazing speed while turning a trio of C.J. Regester heaves into scores of 48, 48 and 46 yards.
“He can do that,” Adams said. “We have all the faith in the world in C.J. at quarterback and Corey out there at wideout. He can get open. He can catch the ball. He can make big plays easily. He’s probably one of our true playmakers.”
Although the Mustangs showed some gusto as the game came to a close — not before Bloom banked nearly 400 offensive yards — Adams was disappointed that his group was unable to light the fuse sooner. Midd-West, in fact, mustered just 4 first-half yards.
Bloom’s speed at the skills was a deciding factor.
“When our guys get in space, they really are difficult to tackle,” Kogut said. “You can see how talented we are and how athletic we are between Madden Locke ... Guzevich, (Jake) Fogelsanger, (Nasir) Kelly — they’re all good in space.”
A Zentner throw found Locke in the back-right corner of the end zone for Bloom’s first score. Later in the half, Locke did most of the work, zigging and zagging for a 49-yard TD after catching a Zentner ball on the right flank. Late in the half, Nathan Borchert’s block of an Ethan Schlief punt had the Panthers on the ball at the Midd-West 11, setting up Zentner’s rushing TD.
“When they beat us to the outside or beat us on a cutback, we had trouble chasing that down,” Adams said. “We have to be extremely disciplined on the edge and staying home on the back side. And when we got there, I didn’t think we tackled well.”
BLOOMSBURG 40, MIDD-WEST 21
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Bloomsburg;0;24;9;7 — 40
Midd-West;0;0;7;14 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
B-Madden Locke 19 pass from Liam Zentner (kick failed), 11:18
B-Locke 49 pass from Zentner (Daniel Guzevich run), 4:57
B-Zentner 7 run (Sisay Doerschler kick), 2:30
B-FG Doerschler 38, 0:00
Third quarter
B-FG Doerschler 42, 5:31
MW-Corey Reinard 48 pass from C.J. Regester (Ethan Schlief kick), 4:33
B-Parker Jones 4 pass from Zentner (kick failed), 1:24
Fourth quarter
MW-Reinard 48 pass from Regester (Ryland Portzline kick), 5:18
B-Guzevich 46 interception return (Doerschler kick), 2:40
MW-Reinard 46 pass from Regester (Portzline kick), 2:21
TEAM STATISTICS
’B’MW
First downs;17;6
Rushing yards;42-231;11-(-16)
Passing yards;163;178
Comp.-att.-int.;9-17-0;8-18-2
Fumbles-lost;5-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;13-105;2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bloomsburg: Nick Wharton 12-75; Madden Locke 8-62; Daniel Guzevich 5-54; Blake Zeisloft 4-37; Liam Zentner 8-29, TD; Damon Rasmussen 1-(-2); Nasir Kelly 3-(-7); Team 1-(-17). Midd-West: Austin Dorman 4-1; Ethan Schlief 2-(-3); C.J. Regester 5-(-14).
PASSING — Bloomsburg: Zentner 8-14-0, 144 yards, 3 TDs; Guzevich 1-3-0, 19 yards. Midd-West: Regester 8-18-2, 178 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Bloomsburg: Locke 5-127, 2 TDs; Guzevich 1-19; Jake Fogelsanger 1-10; Parker Jones 2-7, TD. Midd-West: Corey Reinard 6-173, 3 TDs; Jasher Wolf 1-4; James Troup 1-1.