Three Penn State All-Americans along with a player and coach who helped turn Bloomsburg University into a Division II power were among more than 200 players and coaches on the The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame ballot.
The list includes 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
Among the finalists are Penn State's D.J. Dozier, Bobby Engram and Steve Wisniewski along with Bloomsburg University guard Jahri Evans and long-time coach Danny Hale.
Dozier led Penn State's unbeaten 1986 national team in rushing and was a first-team All-American that season. He finished eighth in 1986 Heisman voting and was the first back to lead the team in rushing for four consecutive seasons.
Engram won the 1994 Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver and was a first team All-American. He was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection.
Wisniewski was a first team All-American in 1988 and a member of Penn State's 12-0 national championship team.
Evans was a first team All-American in 2005 and earned second team All-America honors as a junior. He was a two-time Division II Player of the Year finalist and three-time First Team All-PSAC East selection.
Hale, who coached at West Chester and Bloomsburg, led the Huskies to a berth in the 2000 national championship while and earning AFCA Division II Coach of the Year honors. He led teams to nine playoff appearances and at least a share of 14 PSAC East titles. His 173 wins are most in Bloomsburg history.
The announcement of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2021, with specific details to be announced in the future. The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, at the New York Hilton Midtown.