MILTON — Line Mountain did almost everything it needed to do Saturday to overcome Bloomsburg's height advantage in the District 4 Class 3A girls basketball consolation game at Milton High School.
The one thing it couldn't do — come up with a way to score easy baskets — ended the Eagles' season.
Bloomsburg turned a one-possession game with 4:40 left in the game into a 45-30 victory over the Eagles almost entirely thanks to a 20-rebound advantage in the game.
"They really, really ate us up on rebounding (42-19), and though our press got us turnovers, we never really got the turnovers that got us some easy baskets," said Line Mountain coach Ian Lundy, whose Eagles finish the season at 21-4.
Things started out exactly as planned for Line Mountain. Bloomsburg junior center Madeline Evans picked up two fouls by the 4:12 mark of the first quarter, and the Eagles got back-to-back 3-pointers from Hannah Ruohoniemi and Liz Spieles to open a 10-2 lead with 5:16 left in the first quarter.
"That's the one thing that hurt us against Towanda was a slow start offensively," Lundy said. "We kind of emphasized that, and we did that early on. We got a little timid when the shots started not falling."
Sage Hoover scored with 2:27 left in the opening quarter to keep Line Mountain's lead at eight at 14-6, but the Eagles hit just one field goal in the next 17 minutes of gameplay.
Alyssa Shuman had six second-quarter points for the top-seeded Panthers. Bryn Zentner had their lone 3-pointer of the game, and the sophomore knocked down two foul shots with 18 seconds left in the first half to cap a 16-2 Bloomsburg second quarter for a 22-16 lead at halftime.
"I don't think (our slow start) was nerves. I think we were still in shock from a couple of nights ago," Bloomsburg coach John Wittman said. "I think Madeline having to go out early, put us on our heels a little bit. I'm really proud, though, how the girls responded."
Bloomsburg built a 30-18 lead in the third quarter as the Eagles' offensive woes continued. Terri Reichard converted on a drive for the Eagles, sparking an 11-2 spurt. By the time Reichard converted on a drive with 4:40 left in the game, Line Mountain was within 32-29.
"I don't know what happened. We were breaking their press, and getting some good looks," Wittman said. "We just stopped doing those things that were making us successful."
Zentner made two foul shots to steady the Panthers, and Evans converted a three-point play after grabbing the offensive rebound on the front end of a one-on-one. Evans' foul shot with 3:17 left in the game gave Bloomsburg a 37-29 advantage.
Shuman and Evans then combined to knock down six of eight foul shots in the final 2:01 to send the Panthers to a date Tuesday with Palmerton, the District 11 champion, and a winner over MAST Charter in a play-in round against District 12.
Reichard finished with 15 points, and half of Line Mountain's 10 made field goals in the game. Evans and Latsha each finished with 14 points. Evans had a double-double with 12 rebounds.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CONSOLATION GAME
at Milton H.S.
BLOOMSBURG 45, LINE MOUNTAIN 30
Line Mountain (21-4) 30
Sage Hoover 1 0-0 2; Terri Reichard 5 5-6 15; Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-0 3; Liz Spieles 2 2-4 7; Jaya London 1 1-3 3. Totals 10 8-13 30.
3-point goals: Ruohoniemi, Spieles.
Did not score: Emily Gonsar, Sierra Klinger.
Bloomsburg (22-5) 45
Olivia Hull 2 0-0 4; Bryn Zentner 3 4-4 11; Madeline Evans 6 4-6 14; Alyssa Shuman 3 8-12 14. Totals 14 16-22 45.
3-point goals: Zentner.
Did not score: Maddy Devine, Bella Pistoia, Charly Schauch.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain;14;2;9;5 — 30
Bloomsburg;6;16;10;13 — 45