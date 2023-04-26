DANVILLE — For a team battling for a District 4 playoff berth, every game matters.
That was evident in Lewisburg’s 9-4 win over Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II rival Danville, where the Green Dragons earned a measure of revenge after losing to the Ironmen earlier this season on April 5.
“I told the kids we needed this game,” said Lewisburg coach Greg Girton. “It’s huge.”
Jack Blough and Shea Girton—the same two pitchers that pitched against the Ironmen (5-6-1 overall, 2-4 overall) in their previous battle – combined to pitch Wednesday afternoon’s contest for the Green Dragons (7-7, 3-4).
Greg Girton said he was originally going to pitch somebody else against Danville, but Blough and Girton came to him and said they wanted to pitch.
“Bulldog mentality,” said Greg Girton. “They wanted the ball.”
Blough said the earlier loss put a little bit of a chip on his shoulder.
“I took it to heart,” said Blough, who recently recovered from quadricep injury sustained during Lewisburg’s basketball season. “They pieced me up really well last game.”
Early on, the game more closely resembled a track meet rather than a baseball game. The two squads combined to score eight runs in the first 2½ innings of the contest, which was full of action and defensive mistakes.
Lewisburg scored one in the top of the first when Danville pitcher Connor Geise walked in a run. Geise was making his first pitching appearance of the season, as he too has recently recovered from an injury.
Danville answered back quickly, scoring two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a single by Geise.
The Green Dragons got both runs back immediately, scoring two runs on a double steal, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Michael Casale. Both of the runners that scored were put on base by defensive errors.
The Ironmen reduced the Lewisburg lead to just one in the fourth inning, scoring a run on a two-out single by Reece McCarthy, who finished the game with three hits.
Lewisburg tallied four insurance runs in the final two innings, scoring one in the sixth on a Logan Heyman single and three in the seventh on a wild pitch, and a pair of singles by Landen Wagner and Derek Asche.
The Ironmen weren’t able to stage a comeback, dropping a crucial game in their hunt for a district playoff bid.
“We had a couple of defensive mistakes at the wrong time,” said Ironmen coach Devin Knorr. “When you live dangerously, and keep giving teams free passes, eventually they’re gonna burn you.”
Danville walked eight batters and recorded three errors. Wyatt Schultz replaced Geise on the mound at the start of the 4th inning. Geise was credited with the loss despite only allowing only one earned run.
On the other hand, both Blough and Greg Girton credited the Green Dragon defense for their success.
“They’re all making plays and hustling for the ball,” said Blough. “We had just good spirit in the dugout.”
Currently sitting with a .500 record, the Green Dragons will need to win three out of their final six games to qualify for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
While any baseball this weekend looks unlikely to rain in the forecast, Greg Girton said that Blough will pitch again on Friday against Montoursville. The Green Dragons lost 12-0 to the Warriors back on April 17.
LEWISBURG 9, DANVILLE 4
Lewisburg;122;001;3 – 9-10-0
Danville;210;100;0 – 4-14-3
Jack Blough, Shea Girton (5) and Girton, Max Mitchell (5). Conner Geise, Wyatt Schultz (4) and Mason Raup.
WP: Blough. LP: Geise.
Lewisburg: Cohen Hoover 3-for-4; Logan Heyman 2-for-3, RBI; Blough 2-for-4, double, RBI; Landen Wagner 2-for-5, RBI.
Danville: Reece McCarthy 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Carter Raup 2-for-3; M. Raup 2-for-4; Schultz 2-for-4; Logan Diehl 2-for-4; Geise 1-for-4, 2 RBIs.