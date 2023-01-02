LEWISBURG — Jack Blough scored 18 points, Henry Harrison and Cam Michaels each added 15, and Lewisburg ran past Jersey Shore, 69-39, in a Heartland Athletic Conference boys basketball crossover game Monday.
The Green Dragons (3-5), who hosted the game postponed from Dec. 13, broke a 13-all tie after one quarter with 20 points in the second. Michaels had five points and Blough four in the pivotal period.
Lewisburg struck for 25 fourth-quarter points, including eight from Blough, seven from Harrison, and pair of 3-pointers from Tsogtoo Batbaatar.
Spencer Brion led the Bulldogs (2-4) with seven points.
Lewisburg 69, Jersey Shore 39
Jersey Shore (2-4) 39
Jager Woodring 3 0-0 6, Derrick High 2 1-1 6, Ben Dalton 1 1-2 4, Gage Mosier 1 0-0 2, Jude Teneyck 3 0-0 6, Mason Miller 2 2-3 6, Spencer Brion 3 1-4 7, Kaimen West 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 5-10 39.
3-point goals: Delkin, High.
Did not score: Caden Jolin, Hunter Fink, Elijah Freeman.
Lewisburg (3-5) 69
Cam Michaels 7 0-0 15, Devin Bodden 2 0-0 5, Henry Harrison 4 3-6 15, Wade Young 1 0-0 2, Jack Blough 9 0-0 18, Neyshawn Mabry 3 0-2 6, Noah Pawling 1 0-2 2, Charlie Landis 1 1-2 3, Tsogtoo Batbaatar 2 0-0 6. Totals 30 4-12 69.
3-point goals: Batbaatar 2, Bodden, Harrison, Michaels.
Did not score: Dylan Dershem, Will Barrick, Alex Gilmore, Gideon Vonderheid.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;13;8;11;7 — 39
Lewisburg;13;20;11;25 — 69