The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Randal Grichuk led off the 10th inning with an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of starting extra innings with a runner on second to beat the New York Yankees, 3-2, in 10 innings on opening day in the Bronx.
Jordan Romano (1-0) escaped trouble in the ninth with the help of third baseman Cavan Biggio. After pinch-runner Michael Tauchman stole two bases, he was thrown out at the plate by Biggio trying to score on a grounder by AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu. Romano then struck out Aaron Judge to strand two runners.
Nick Nelson (0-1) relieved to begin the 10th with pinch-runner Jonathan Davis on second, and Grichuk lined his second pitch over Judge in right. Julian Merryweather struck out Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres on 11 pitches for the save.
n Royals 14, Rangers 10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor homered, drove in three runs and threw out two players at the plate from center field, leading Kansas City past Texas in a wild season opener.
Each team scored five times in the first inning of a game that took 4 hours, 26 minutes. The first seven Rangers batters reached safely — on six hits and a walk — but Kansas City roared back with the help of home runs from Jorge Soler and Whit Merrifield.
n Tigers 3, Indians 2
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera homered through the snow in his first at-bat of the season, then added a sparkling play at first base to lift Detroit over Cleveland.
Matthew Boyd (1-0) beat reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, and the Tigers welcomed their fans back to Comerica Park with a victory. The temperature at game time was 32 degrees, and the snow was starting to pick up a bit when Cabrera connected for his 488th career homer.
National League
n Pirates 5, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer, and Pittsburgh’s relievers dominated in a two-hitter on a chilly opening day.
Six Pirates relievers combined for six innings of one-run ball — Duane Underwood Jr., Clay Holmes, Sam Howard (1-0), David Bednar and Chris Stratton each worked an inning before Richard Rodríguez finished for the save.
Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Willson Contreras each hit a sacrifice fly for Chicago, but that was it for the reigning NL Central champions.
n Cardinals 11, Reds 6
CINCINNATI — Paul Goldschmidt and newcomer Nolan Arenado combined for six hits in a boosted St. Louis lineup, roughing up Luis Castillo for six runs in the first inning to beat Cincinnati.
With snow flurries and a game time temperature of 37 degrees, the Cardinals scored all their runs in the first four innings. Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer, and Tyler O’Neill connected for a two-run shot.
n Rockies 8, Dodgers 5
DENVER — On an afternoon Cody Bellinger had a homer negated due to a baserunning mistake, Colorado played plenty of small ball to beat the defending World Series champions, scoring runs courtesy of a squeeze play, two wild pitches, a groundout, an error and three RBI singles.
n Padres 8, Diamondbacks 7, 10 innings
SAN DIEGO — Eric Hosmer had a homer among his three hits and drove in three runs, newcomer Victor Caratini also had three RBIs, and San Diego gave up four long balls in the fifth inning to blow a five-run lead before beating Arizona to open one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history.
Jake Cronenworth hit a leadoff triple in the seventh off Alex Young (0-1) and scored the go-ahead run on Jurickson Profar’s sacrifice fly in front of an announced crowd of 8,773, about 20% of Petco Park’s capacity as allowed under state coronavirus guidelines.
INTERLEAGUE
n Rays 1, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Austin Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth inning was all Tampa Bay needed, and the reigning AL champions started their season with a win over Miami.
n Brewers 6, Twins 5, 10 innings
MILWAUKEE — Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th after Travis Shaw sparked a ninth-inning comeback, and Milwaukee beat Minnesota.