CATAWISSA — Emma Yoder posted a hat trick, and Central Columbia pulled away in a four-goal second quarter for a 6-1 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II win.
Yoder scored once in each of the first three periods to help stake the Blue Jays (3-2 overall, 2-0 HAC-II) to a six-goal lead.
Tigers freshman Vivian Miller scored her first varsity goal with 1:47 remaining in the game with an assist from senior Kaydence Wise. Southern dropped to 2-4, 1-2 and tied for third in the division with Midd-West and Mifflinburg.
Central Columbia 6, Southern Columbia 1
First quarter
CC-Emma Yoder, 2:41.
Second quarter
CC-Alyx Flick, 11:49; CC-Kendra Zimmerman, 9:16; CC-Caitlyn Weatherill, 4:29; CC-Yoder, 0:30.
Third quarter
CC-Yoder, 5:36.
Fourth quarter
SC-Vivian Miller (Kaydence Wise), 1:47.
Shots: CC 18-2. Corners: CC 11-5. Saves: Central Columbia 1 (Izzy Snyder); Southern Columbia 19 (Jenna Billig).