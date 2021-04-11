KULPMONT — With no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Mount Carmel seemed to have Central Columbia on the ropes.
After a two-run double from Colin Lokitis, the Red Tornadoes had the potential game-tying run on second base and the go-ahead run at the plate with no outs.
However, it ended up being one of several opportunities squandered by Mount Carmel on Saturday. The missed chance preceded a massive 12-run seventh inning by Central Columbia, which went on to win the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II baseball game, 18-4.
The Red Tornadoes (2-2) finished just 1-of-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners on base.
“To go into the seventh 6-4 after giving them all those opportunities was a positive,” Mount Carmel coach Brenton Eades said. “I can’t even tell you how many opportunities we squandered. We had two innings where we left the bases loaded. At one point, it was 6-1 and it could’ve easily been 6-5. Opportunity-wise, they capitalized, and we didn’t. We pretty much had the best possible scenario the first six innings, but it could’ve been even better if we were better at the plate with runners on base.”
That was especially true after Lokitis’ double.
“Colin hit the hard groundball down the line that scored two, and the next thing you know, they threw all curveballs to us and we were just sitting,” Eades said. “We had runners on second and third and less than two outs, and all you need to do is get an off-speed pitch and drive it to the outfield. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that. We were taking pitches and having bad at-bats for that situation.”
Central Columbia (3-0) held the Red Tornadoes in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead into the final frame. That’s when the Blue Jays, who also previously struggled with runners in scoring position, finally broke through.
In the seventh inning, Central immediately loaded the bases before Luke Zeisloft had his third two-run single of the game. The bases were reloaded the following at-bat when Dylan Harris worked his fourth of five total walks.
“Luke’s singles were huge for us today because (Mount Carmel) could’ve been out of those innings with nothing,” Central coach Kirk Seesholtz said. “He came through with two outs, which is what we need to do when guys are on base. We have to get more guys hitting with guys on base like that because that’s the time to light it up.”
Cade Davis, Central’s clean-up hitter, delivered the final blow, crushing a grand slam over the left-field fence, extending the lead to 12-4.
The Blue Jays added six more runs before the half-inning ended. Central Columbia nearly batted around twice in the inning, as 17 batters stepped to the plate.
“We started to relax a bit, and Cade hit two seeds there at the end,” Seesholtz recalled of Davis, who matched his compatriot Zeisloft’s six RBIs. “He got us six RBIs in the matter of one inning. He’s a heck of a ballplayer and played great for us again today.”
Julien Stellar and Devon O’Hearn consistently worked in and out of trouble on the mound, combining to escape bases-loaded jams in three straight frames from the third to the fifth, but Mount Carmel struggled on the mound after six innings.
The Red Tornadoes handed the ball to senior Trevor McDonald, who hadn’t pitched at all since undergoing Tommy John surgery in the offseason, in the middle of the seventh.
McDonald lasted just three-and-a-half batters. Damon Milweski then came on to finish the game for the Red Tornadoes.
“Going into the seventh, I thought we were in a great spot considering we were throwing kids out there that haven’t thrown a bullpen in four weeks,” Eades said. “They kept them in check. People will see the score and think it was a blowout, but it really wasn’t. I’m not taking anything away from Central. They’re a fantastic team and have great players, but the score definitely didn’t do it justice. It’s high school baseball, things can change in a hurry.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 18, MOUNT CARMEL 4
Central Columbia`002`220`(12) — 18 12 1
Mtount Carmel`001`012`0 — 4 3 3
Brody Beaver, Cade Davis (4), Matt Bierly (5), Ionnis Stout (6) and Kaleb Wagner, Walker Coleman (5). Julien Stellar, Devon O’Hearn (4), Trevor McDonald (7), Damon Milewski (7) and Gavin Lasko.
WP: Davis. LP: Stellar. S: Stout.
Central Columbia: Luke Zeisloft 4-5, 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Cade Davis 2-5, home run, run, 6 RBIs; Dante Larock 1-1, run, 2 RBIs.
Mount Carmel: Colin Lokitis 1-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Reed Witkoski 1-2, double, run.